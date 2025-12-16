Brain Based Health Solutions’ Dr. Clint Steele Releases “101 Brain Hacks” to Rewrite the Future of Dementia Prevention and Even Reversal

Portland, Maine, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most people believe dementia is a life sentence. Dr. Clint Steele once believed that, too, until a moment in his practice changed everything. Today, the #1 best-selling author, brain-health expert, and social media educator, followed by over 2 million people, is on a mission to save one million lives from dementia. His new book, 101 Brain Hacks to Prevent and Even Reverse Dementia (Including Alzheimer’s), is rapidly becoming a beacon of hope for families worldwide.

Dr. Steele’s journey began in heartbreak. In 2014, he watched his grandmother lose all sense of familiarity, her memories disappearing one by one. “She would whisper and ask if I could sneak her out to go fishing,” he recalls. “But when nurses showed her flashcards of fruit and shapes, she couldn’t recognize any of them. I kept thinking, ‘Someone needs to find a real solution.’”

He didn’t know at the time that he would become that someone.

A Case That Changed Everything

Six years later, an 80-year-old woman stepped into Dr. Steele’s clinic with anxiety, depression, high blood pressure, arthritis, and a fresh dementia diagnosis. Though he had never treated dementia, his natural protocols had reversed many of her other conditions in past patients. She and her husband agreed to try.

“Her memory was so poor that she would forget what she was saying mid-sentence,” Dr. Steele shares. “Her husband had to remind her of her own children’s names.”

But within weeks, something unexpected happened: her memory began improving. Her personality returned. Her cognitive fog lifted.

At the six-month mark, her husband walked into Dr. Steele’s office, hugged him, and said, “Thank you for giving me my wife back.”

That moment triggered a deep dive into decades of under-explored research on brain regeneration, ultimately forming the backbone of a movement Dr. Steele now leads globally.

From Heartbreak to a Global Brain-Health Movement

As he shared his discoveries online, his audience exploded from a few thousand to more than two million followers in under a year. People weren’t just interested, they were desperate for actionable, research-based help.

Dr. Steele began posting simple, daily “brain hacks.” One turned into two… then ten… then hundreds. His audience kept asking for more.

So he decided to compile the most powerful ones, 101 of them, into a single book.

The response? A resounding YES, followed by thousands of messages from people ready to take control of their cognitive future.

Introducing: 101 Brain Hacks to Prevent and Even Reverse Dementia

Part science, part story, and fully actionable, Dr. Steele’s best-selling book distills three decades of practice, cutting-edge studies, and real-life reversals into daily habits anyone can start immediately. It provides step-by-step strategies that support memory, cognitive performance, and long-term brain health, many of which readers say have already changed their lives.

Dr. Steele hopes to inspire others by showing one powerful truth: dementia may be preventable, and in some cases, even reversible when addressed early.

He backs this message not just with research, but with testimonials, case studies, and lived results.

More Than a Book - A Comprehensive Brain-Health Ecosystem

While the focus of this release is the book, 101 Brain Hacks To Prevent And Even Reverse Dementia (Including Alzheimer's), Dr. Steele’s broader mission has grown into a full brain-health platform offering:

Brain-focused nutritional supplements





Essential oil inhalers to support cognitive performance





Virtual coaching programs to guide individuals through multi-month brain-regeneration protocols





Everything circles back to one mission: empowering people with evidence-based tools to reclaim their cognitive future.

What Sets Dr. Steele Apart?

While many experts talk about dementia prevention, very few have demonstrated real reversal cases. Dr. Steele has done it and continues to. That lived experience has become the core of his brand and the reason his online community trusts him deeply.

A Life Lesson from Dr. Steele

“Just because someone tells you it can’t be done,” he says, “doesn’t make it true.”





Media Contact:

Company Name: Brain Based Health Solutions

Contact Person: Dr. Clint Steele

Email Address: drcs56@yahoo.com

City and State: Maine, USA

Website URL: https://drclintsteele.com/