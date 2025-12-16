CouchCycled Expands Operations with New Addison Location and Major Furniture Deals

Addison, Texas , Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CouchCycled, a growing furniture retailer known across Dallas for its wide selection of gently used, refurbished, and overstock furniture, is proud to announce the opening of its new warehouse located at 4650 Ratliff Lane, Addison, Texas 75001. The new space represents a significant step in the company’s mission to make high-quality furniture more affordable and sustainable for local customers.

With this expansion, CouchCycled is now offering a larger and more diverse inventory that include like new returns, gently used, and new overstock furniture, featuring items from top brands. Customers will find everything from sectionals and sofas to dining sets, tables, and home décor. Each piece is carefully inspected, cleaned, and graded on condition before being displayed for sale, ensuring that customers receive excellent value without sacrificing quality.

“Opening our new Addison location allows us to serve more people and make deals to access exclusive inventory and pass those deals onto our customers” said Collin Westcott, Founder of CouchCycled. “Our goal has always been to make furniture shopping simple, sustainable, and budget-friendly. Every item we sell has a story, and we’re proud to give these pieces a second home instead of letting them go to waste.”



CouchCycled’s business model combines eco-conscious practices with modern convenience. The company offers free local couch and furniture removal for customers who are ready to part with their gently used items. After pickup, items that meet quality standards are refurbished and listed for resale on the company’s website and in-store. Through this cycle, CouchCycled keeps valuable furniture out of landfills while providing customers with a chance to purchase stylish and affordable items locally.

The new Addison showroom also features bulk discounts on new overstock furniture, catering to landlords, Airbnb hosts, property managers, and interior decorators looking for affordable yet stylish furnishing options. The combination of affordable prices, local delivery, and rotating inventory makes CouchCycled one of the most dynamic used furniture stores in Dallas and the Addison area.

Customers can visit the warehouse in person or explore inventory online at www.couchcycled.com, where items are updated daily. The company also provides convenient pickup, delivery, and support for custom orders, ensuring a smooth experience for both residential and commercial buyers.



CouchCycled is located at 4650 Ratliff Lane, Addison, Texas 75001. For questions, availability, or special requests, customers can contact the team directly by phone at (469) 599-4481 or by email at collin@couchcycled.com.

