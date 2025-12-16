30 Years of Excellence: How London School of Beauty Became the UK’s Leading Beauty & Aesthetics Academy

London , Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2025 marks a major milestone for the London School of Beauty as it celebrates 30 years since its founding in 1995. What began as the London School of Beauty & Make-Up (LSBM) has grown into one of the UK’s most respected destinations for beauty and aesthetics education, now welcoming more than 500 students each year from around the world.

Over the past three decades, the beauty industry has changed significantly through new technologies, tighter regulations and rising demand for advanced aesthetic treatments. Throughout this period, the London School of Beauty has remained a consistent industry leader, updating its curriculum in line with professional standards while maintaining a strong focus on high-quality training.



London School of Beauty

From LSBM to the London School of Beauty

The Academy began in central London with a clear mission: to raise the standard of professional beauty education. It quickly became known for its rigorous qualifications and expert teaching team, producing graduates who entered salons, spas, clinics and luxury hospitality roles with confidence and practical skill.

Its recent rebrand to the London School of Beauty reflects both its longstanding heritage and its evolution into a modern, comprehensive beauty and aesthetics institution. The updated identity supports a broader curriculum and a more globally focused student community.

Shaping the Future of Beauty Education

The Academy now offers an extensive range of courses, from introductory beauty courses in London to advanced Level 4 and Level 5 aesthetics qualifications. Specialist programmes in Laser and IPL, Microneedling and advanced skin rejuvenation ensure students graduate with skills that match the needs of today’s clinics and aesthetic practices.

This diverse training pathway supports learners at every stage of their career and has helped thousands of graduates progress into respected roles across the sector, including senior positions within clinics, international spa brands and independent businesses.

A Global Student Community

The London School of Beauty attracts learners from across Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa. Its central location, excellent reputation and internationally recognised qualifications make it a sought-after destination for beauty professionals seeking accredited training.

This global reach highlights the Academy’s role not only as an educational provider but also as an influential voice in professional beauty standards.

Three Decades of Alumni Achievement

The Academy’s alumni community is one of its greatest strengths. Graduates have spent the past 30 years shaping the beauty and aesthetics landscape by opening clinics, leading treatment teams, working with luxury brands and taking on educator roles themselves.

Their success continues to demonstrate the Academy’s commitment to practical excellence, industry relevance and high standards.

Looking Ahead

As the London School of Beauty marks its 30th anniversary, its focus remains on delivering exceptional education that supports the development of the beauty and aesthetics sector. With ongoing investment in facilities, technology and advanced training, the Academy is preparing for its next chapter and reinforcing its position at the forefront of UK beauty education.

