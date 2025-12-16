NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION.

THEON Announces the Conclusion of the Rump Placement

Bloomberg (THEON:NA) / Reuters (THEON.AS)

Announcement of results of the Rump Placement

All of the 102,587 Rump Shares were sold to investors in the Rump Placement

Therefore, the entire amount of 8,624,645 New Shares offered in the context of the Offering has been subscribed for by investors

Issuance of the New Shares: 18 December 2025

Listing of the New Shares: 18 December 2025

16 December 2025 – Theon International PLC (the “Company”, “Group” or “THEON”) announces the conclusion of the rump placement (the "Rump Placement") in the context of THEON’s issuance of 8,624,645 new ordinary shares (the “New Shares”) (the “Rights Offering, and together with the Rump Placement, the “Offering”). All of the remaining 102,587 New Shares which were not subscribed for or for which subscription failed during the subscription period (the "Rump Shares") were sold to investors in the Rump Placement.

Taking into account that during the subscription period 8,522,058 New Shares had been subscribed, with all of the 102,587 Rump Shares being sold in the Rump Placement, the entire amount of 8,624,645 New Shares offered in the context of the Offering has been subscribed for by investors.

The Rump Shares placed at a price of €29.20 per Rump Share. The proceeds of the Rump Placing will be paid to the Company.

As previously communicated by the Company on 1 December 2025, and subject to satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions, the Offering was underwritten by certain investment banks.

About THEON GROUP

THEON GROUP of companies develops and manufactures cutting-edge night vision and thermal Imaging systems for Defense and Security applications with a global footprint. THEON GROUP started its operations in 1997 from Greece and today occupies a leading role with an international footprint through subsidiaries and production facilities in countries such as Greece, Cyprus, Germany, the Baltics, the United States, the Gulf States, Switzerland, Denmark, Belgium, Singapore and South Korea. THEON GROUP has more than 240,000 systems in service with Armed and Special Forces in 71 countries around the world, 26 of which are NATO countries. ΤΗΕΟΝ ΙΝΤΕRNATIONAL PLC has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam (AMS: THEON) since February 2024.

