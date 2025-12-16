Secury Wallet Unveils Next-Generation Multichain Crypto Wallet With Chat to Pay, Opens $SEC Token Presale

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secury Wallet, a next-generation digital asset wallet built for speed, security, and simplicity, today announced the official launch of its multichain crypto wallet featuring Chat to Pay, an instant messaging–style payment technology that allows users to send crypto as naturally as sending a text message. Alongside the product launch, the project has opened the $SEC token presale, including early staking opportunities offering up to 100% APY during the presale phase.





Secury Wallet is a fully non-custodial wallet, designed for users who want complete control of their assets while enjoying an intuitive mobile experience. The application supports major blockchain networks, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), BNB Chain, Polygon, and other leading ecosystems allowing users to manage, swap, and transfer assets across multiple chains within one unified interface.

The wallet is already live and integrates a suite of essential DeFi utilities, such as staking, token swapping, cross-chain bridging, earning features, and multichain asset management. With non-custodial architecture and advanced encryption, Secury Wallet ensures users maintain ownership of their private keys, aligning with industry-leading security practices.



$SEC Presale and Staking Program

The native token, $SEC, powers the Secury Wallet ecosystem.

Key token metrics include:

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 SEC

1,000,000,000 SEC Presale Allocation: 500,000,000 SEC

500,000,000 SEC Benchmark Listing Price: $0.20



Presale participants gain immediate access to staking, with rates of up to 100% APY available during the early phase as outlined in the project’s terms. A live countdown is available on the Secury Wallet website, and the presale is scheduled to open in the coming weeks



Security, Compliance, and Verification

Secury Wallet has completed a comprehensive security audit conducted by Coinsult, covering its smart contracts and fundamental security layers.

In addition, the team has passed KYC verification through an independent provider, reinforcing the project’s commitment to transparency, user protection, and long-term credibility in the Web3 space.

Target Users and Market Positioning

Secury Wallet is crafted for everyday crypto users, DeFi participants, early-stage investors, and newcomers seeking a simple but highly secure wallet experience. By merging messaging-based payments, multichain connectivity, and built-in DeFi tools, Secury Wallet positions itself as a practical solution for modern digital finance.

“Secury Wallet was built to simplify the way people use crypto every day. Chat to Pay removes unnecessary friction and makes digital payments feel familiar, fast, and intuitive. Our presale marks the start of a new era for secure, user-friendly, and genuinely multichain wallets,” - Founder, Secury Wallet



About Secury Wallet

Secury Wallet is a multichain cryptocurrency wallet engineered for fast, secure, and intuitive digital payments. Built on non-custodial architecture, the platform supports major blockchain networks and integrates essential DeFi utilities including staking, swapping, bridging, and asset management. With its proprietary Chat to Pay feature, Secury Wallet introduces a new communication-driven standard for sending and receiving digital assets

