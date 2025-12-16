Hepsor AS financial calendar 2026

In 2026, Hepsor AS plans to disclose the consolidated financial results as follows:

18 February 2026 Unaudited interim report for Q4 and 12 months 2025 24 April 2026 Audited annual report for 2025 29 April 2026 Unaudited interim report for Q1 2026 29 July 2026 Unaudited interim report for Q2 and six months 2026 28 October 2026 Unaudited interim report for Q3 and nine months 2026









Martti Krass

Member of the Management Board

Phone: +372 5692 4919

e-mail: martti@hepsor.ee





Hepsor AS (www.hepsor.ee) is a developer of residential and commercial real estate. The Group operates in Estonia, Latvia, and Canada. In fourteen years of operation, we have created 2,003 homes and nearly 44,787 m2 of commercial space. Hepsor is the first developer in the Baltic states to implement a number of innovative engineering solutions that make the buildings it constructs more energy efficient, and thus more environmentally friendly. The company’s portfolio includes 25 development projects with a total area of 178,200 m2. In addition, the group is active in five projects in Canada, where the main activity is the preparation of detailed spatial plans for land, thereby achieving greater building rights.