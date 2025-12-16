AB KN Energies financial information reporting dates in 2026

AB KN Energies (further – KN) informs that it plans to release financial information in 2026 according to the following schedule:

Date Reporting information 26 February 2026 Interim financial information for the 12 months of 2025 26 February 2026 Investors event 2 April 2026 Audited financial statements for the year 2025 21 May 2026 Interim financial information for the 3 months of 2026 20 August 2026 Interim financial information for the 6 months of 2026 20 August 2026 Investors event 19 November 2026 Interim financial information for the 9 months of 2026





On 30 April 2026, the Company plans to convene an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.





Tomas Tumėnas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772