VEON Announces Release Date for Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2025 Results of Both VEON and Kyivstar

Dubai, December 16, 2025 – VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON), a global digital operator (“VEON” or “the Company”), today confirms that VEON and its operating company Kyivstar Group Limited (“Kyivstar”, Nasdaq: KYIV), will release its selected consolidated financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, on Monday, March 16, 2026.

This date has been set in respect of the Eid holidays expected to occur later that week in Dubai.

The results will be released at 8:00 GST (5:00 CET, 0:00 EST) on that day.

VEON will also host a results conference call with senior management on the same day, Monday, March 16, 2026, while Kyivstar will hold its call the following day, Tuesday, March 17, 2026. Details regarding the exact timing, access, webcast link, and Q&A submission platform will be announced in subsequent releases closer to the date.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 150 million connectivity and 140 million digital users. Operating across five countries that are home to more than 6% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on NASDAQ. For more information, visit: https://www.veon.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This release contains “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the timing of the publication of VEON and Kyivstar’s results. There are numerous risks, uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those expressed by such statements, including risks relating to uncertainty over VEON’s inclusion in international indices, among others discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in VEON’s 2024 Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 25, 2025 and other public filings made by VEON with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this release and VEON disclaims any obligation to update them, except as required by law.

Contact Information

VEON

Investor Relations

ir@veon.com