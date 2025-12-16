New Earth Resources Announces Exploration Plans on its Past-Producing Lucky Boy Uranium Project

Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW EARTH RESOURCES CORP. (CSE: EATH) ("New Earth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the initiation of exploration activities on its past-producing Lucky Boy Uranium Project, located in Gila County, Arizona. This phase of exploration aims to enhance the understanding of the uranium mineralization within the project area.

The planned exploration program includes comprehensive geological mapping, geochemical surveys, and scintillometer surveys. These activities are designed to assess the potential uranium resources and further define the geological features within the project site.

Geological Mapping: Detailed geological mapping will be conducted to identify and characterize rock formations, mineralization patterns, and structural features critical to the success of the exploration efforts. Geochemical Surveys: A series of geochemical sampling will be undertaken to collect data on soil and rock chemistry, which is vital for identifying areas with potential uranium mineralization. Scintillometer Surveys: The use of scintillometers will facilitate real-time measurement of radioactivity in the field. This non-invasive technique will aid in identifying prospective areas for further exploration.

“We are very excited to commence this phase of our exploration program at our past-producing, flagship uranium property, the Lucky Boy project,” states Lawrence Hay, CEO of New Earth Resources Corp. “Building on the project area’s legacy of production, our team is deploying geological mapping, geochemical surveys and scintillometer surveys to assist with delineating high priority zones, effectively providing a road map for future exploration efforts.”

The exploration program is scheduled to commence in January 2026, and the Company anticipates sharing updates on its progress in the coming months.

Increase in Flow-Through Private Placement

The Company also announces that it will be increasing its previously announced (see the Company’s news release dated December 15, 2025) private placement of flow-through units (each, a “FT Unit”) at a price of $0.45 per FT Unit. The Company will now issue up to 2,444,444 FT Units (increased from 2,222,222 FT Units) for gross proceeds of up to $1,100,000 (increased from $1,000,000). Each FT Unit will consist of one “flow-through” Share and one Share purchase warrant (each, a “FT Unit Warrant”, entitling the holder to purchase one Share at a price of $0.60 per Share for a period of thirty-six (36) months from the date of issuance). The proceeds received by the Company from the sale of FT Units will be used to incur eligible “Canadian exploration expenses” (“CEE”) that are “flow-through mining expenditures” (as such term is defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada)) on the Company’s mineral exploration properties located in Canada.

About the Company

New Earth Resources Corp. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company acquiring and developing advanced and early-stage exploration projects. Its flagship project is its 100% owned, past-producing Lucky Boy Uranium Property located in Gila County, Arizona, USA. Consisting of 14 Lode Claims, and spanning approximately 273 acres, the Lucky Boy Project covers a small open pit and underground workings that produced uranium in the 1950's, and again in the 1970's. In addition to Lucky Boy, included in the Company's uranium portfolio are three claims located in Saskatchewan, Canada covering 365 hectares.

The Company also has the option to acquire a 100% interest in 23 claims covering approximately 1,101 hectares in the Strange Lake area of Quebec, Canada, known as the "SL Project", which is prospective for rare earth elements. In addition, the Company has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Wine Rare Earth Project, comprising 2 non-contiguous mineral claims located in Labrador, Canada covering approximately 1,575 hectares.

For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or contact the Company by email at newearthresourcescorp@gmail.com.

