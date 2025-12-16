Bring the Cheer, Pack the Gear: Game On This Holiday Season

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the year winds down and millions prepare to visit family or escape for a much-needed seasonal break, there’s a travel trend taking shape that makes gameplay part of the merry mix.

Welcome to the era of the gamecation – a growing global trend where people often take time off to game and are increasingly including an element of gaming in their travels.

Research commissioned by Logitech G found that in 2025, in the UK, more than half (55%) of adults who game, that’s around 14.1 million people, requested time off from work specifically for gaming.

And it isn’t only in the UK. Data from Australia reveals that one in four gamers, representing about 5.3 million people, requested time off from work or study to go gaming in 2025. In both cases, the Logitech G studies found that timing is often driven by new product and title releases, or major in-game experiences. They also show that gaming is increasingly a routine part of leisure time, with 28% of Brits admitting to spending six or more hours gaming when taking time off.

Extending those habits across a global community of over 3 billion gamers, it’s fair to say that gameplay and hours logged during this holiday season will be significant.

Recharge: Playing to Power Up



The year’s end brings a whirlwind of activity, from schedules filled with social outings and family traditions to the stress of holiday preparations and finding gifts. In that mix, there’s often a need to switch off from the holiday hustle and bustle and plug into calm. And according to the Logitech G studies, many are turning to gaming as a way to unwind.

In Australia, a whopping 65% of gamers say the activity helps them relax and de-stress, running neck and neck with those who say they play for fun. In the UK, a quarter of gamers (24%) have actually considered booking a pure gaming-themed break in 2025. And 43% of those gamers also said adding gaming is equally or more relaxing than spa retreats or city breaks.

Gameplay shows to be finding a place as a route to self-care, which will bring some welcome downtime this holiday season. But that’s not its only benefit. Beyond relaxation, gaming is increasingly seen as a shared experience - it’s a modern fireside where stories are told, laughter is shared, and connections are strengthened.

Gaming Together, Wherever You Are



As families and friends reunite this holiday season, gaming is a way to connect, bringing people together in ways that few other activities can.

From a 2025 Logitech G study in France, 74% of adults think that video games help bridge gaps between generations who don’t always understand each other — an especially welcome effect during family-filled holidays. Team and sport games led in popularity, with 45% of French people saying they’ve already SIM raced with family members - and for parents with children under 18, that figure jumps to 65%.

Similarly, in the UK, where Logitech G’s research uncovered that 71% of Brits are concerned about the amount of quality time they spend with their kids, nearly nine in 10 participants (86%) said they would play video games with their children to create enjoyable moments together. So, while baking cookies or watching holiday classics have long been considered family staples, 65% of those surveyed believe gaming would offer more of a bonding experience.

And for those who can’t physically be home for the holidays, interestingly enough, social interaction is another benefit of gaming. Data from Australia uncovered the unique power of gaming to bridge physical gaps and keep relationships alive. Down Under, a third (33%) of gamers say playing is one of their key ways to catch up with friends, and when asked about physical distance, 75% of them say online gaming plays an essential role in staying connected.

In bonding with those in the room or those online and afar, gaming holds a special magic for creating meaningful moments.

Gear on the Go



Whether traveling across town or across continents, gaming gear is on the move. Over half (51%) of surveyed UK gamers said they bring their console or handheld device on trips. Not as surprising as it may sound, considering cloud gaming subscriptions have risen more than 500% over the last 5 years.

As people set off for their holiday journeys, many are planning to keep their play uninterrupted. According to the UK data, ultra-fast WiFi (48%) and a comfortable space that feels like a gaming zone (45%) are both sought after when considering accommodations.

Gamers want gear that can go the distance, from lightweight, travel-ready headsets like Logitech’s G522 , to compact precision mice and durable mechanical keyboards with protective cases.

In the era of gamecation, performance meets portability. So as we move into the holiday season and look ahead to a new year of making connections, the next great vacation might not be about escaping reality, but more about playing within it.

After all, the power of play is one journey that never takes time off.

*Data cited from multiple survey-based studies commissioned by Logitech G. Each survey included 1,000+ participants aged between 18-45. Done in coordination with Antenna (Australia), Sep 2025; OpinionWay (France), May 2025; and OnePoll (UK) Dec 2024 and May 2025. Population figures via the most recent data from Statista.

