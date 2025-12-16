Datalec Precision Installations’ Environmental Efforts Recognised with a B Score for Transparency

LONDON, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datalec Precision Installations (DPI) is being recognised for its transparency on environmental issues and sustainability by CDP Worldwide , the global environmental non-profit that runs the world’s only independent disclosure system.

DPI has been awarded a B rating for climate change based on data disclosed through CDP’s questionnaire. This is out of the nearly 20,000 companies scored in 2025, and the more than 22,100 companies that reported in the same year.

CDP applies a rigorous and independent methodology to evaluate disclosure quality, risk awareness, environmental management, and evidence of best practice. Scores range from A to D-, reflecting the degree of ambition, target-setting and action.

CDP is fully aligned with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework and maintains the world’s largest repository of environmental data. Its scoring system is widely used by investors and procurement teams seeking to accelerate progress towards a net-zero, sustainable and earth-positive global economy. In 2025, 640 investors with $127 trillion in assets asked CDP to collect data on environmental impacts, risks and opportunities.

“We are proud to receive a B score from CDP, which is a meaningful recognition of the tireless and consistent work of our entire team towards achieving our ESG goals. Transparency and accountability are at the heart of our sustainability strategy, and this result reflects our commitment to driving positive environmental impact. While we celebrate this milestone, we remain focused on continuous improvement and advancing sustainable practices.” Tim Hickinbottom, DPI ESG Group Lead.

Sherry Madera, CEO of CDP, said, “A CDP score is a sign of commitment to high-quality data that enables companies to take earth-positive economic decisions that future-proof their operations, improving access to capital, competitiveness and compliance. Tackling environmental risks head-on will create a more resilient economy and increase companies’ ability to innovate and invest. We look forward to seeing all companies build on their accolades and turn their commitments into meaningful and effective action.”

For more information about Datalec Precision Installations (DPI), visit https://datalecltd.com

About Datalec

Datalec Precision Installations provides world-class, global data centre solutions, specialising in M&E and connectivity design, bespoke manufacturing, construction, and installation services. Supported by unmatched technical expertise we offer consultancy, technical and critical cleaning, electronic security, and managed services to address every data centre need.

Media Contact

Ilissa Miller

iMiller Public Relations

Email: datalec@imillerpr.com

Tel: 1.914.315.6424