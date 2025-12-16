Saudi Arabia’s Quality of Life Program highlights pathways to transformative progress in lifestyle in new report and global index initiative

The “Cities of Possibility: The Evolution of Quality of Life in Saudi Arabia” report reveals how a focus on quality of life has enhanced citizen well-being.

From lifestyle and recreation to opportunity and social growth, measurements from Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar, Madinah, and Abha represent in-depth and diverse perspectives on life in Saudi.

With marked progress in quality of life, Saudi Arabia is leading the conversation as sponsor and contributor to the UN-Habitat’s Quality of Life Initiative.





RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saudi Arabia’s Quality of Life Vision Realization Program launches a new report, “Cities of Possibility: The Evolution of Quality of Life in Saudi Arabia,” revealing key insights and progress behind the transformation of Saudi Arabia’s quality of life, drawing on extensive survey findings from residents, citizens, and visitors across the Kingdom. The Saudi Quality of Life Program is one of the strategic enablers of the Vision 2030 focused on improving livability in Saudi cities and enriching Saudi Arabia’s lifestyle offerings. The Cities of Possibility report highlights how advancements across the Kingdom are reshaping economic, social, and cultural life and transforming urban livability.

Examining five key Saudi cities, Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar, Madinah, and Abha, the “Cities of Possibility” report introduces a new approach to measuring quality of life. Built around four interconnected pillars – Prosperity and Opportunity, Personal and Social Growth, Lifestyle and Recreation, and Sustainable and Safe Foundations - the report’s in-depth analysis details how improvements in urban livability, inclusion, and well-being have translated into measurable economic outcomes as the Kingdom develops future-ready cities that offer higher standards of living for all.

The “Cities of Possibility” report details significant gains across prosperity, opportunity, and overall wellbeing, the report quantifies the substantial economic and social gains achieved across Saudi Arabia. These include:

Among Saudi’s unemployment more than halved, from 12.3% in 2016 to 6.8% in Q1 2025.

Rise in women's workforce participation to 36.4% in Q1 2025, exceeding Vision 2030 target of 30%.

67% year-on-year growth in investment licenses with Kingdom ranked 13th in the 2025 Kearney FDI Confidence Index.

Rise in life expectancy from 74 to 79 years, driven by increased digitalization ranking Saudi second highest on the ICT Development Index among G20 nations in 2024.

Among its other findings, the report highlights major improvements in lifestyle, recreation, safety, and mobility driven by strategic national investments. These include Saudi Arabia’s $1 trillion investment in tourism and leisure, which is dramatically expanding access to dining, culture, sports, and entertainment. Events such as the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, WTA Finals, Esports World Cup, and Dakar Rally illustrate this momentum, ahead of the Asian Games 2029, EXPO 2030, and FIFA World Cup 2034.

Drawing on these successes, Saudi Arabia has sponsored the global Quality of Life Initiative (QOLI) to enhance urban well-being through a unified, internationally recognized, data-driven framework offering local governments a platform that goes beyond GDP to measure and improve well-being in their communities. Implemented by UN-Habitat, the Initiative is a global effort to provide cities with metrics that respond to global imperatives as well as local contextual needs.

“Quality of life is a strategic national priority, for both Saudi Arabia and countries around the world, integral to fostering community cohesion, attracting global talent, and ensuring sustainable prosperity,” said Khalid Al Baker, Chief Executive Officer of Saudi Arabia’s Quality of Life Vision Realization Program. “The Quality of Life Program is proud to have advanced quality of life in the Kingdom, and we will continue to work with partners from across the public and private sectors to enable citizens, residents, and visitors to enjoy greater social and economic wellbeing in Saudi Arabia. As we advance the ambitious goals of Vision 2030, we will continue to serve as a global champion of people-first, quality of life-oriented sustainable development.”

The “Cities of Possibility” report and the QOLI Index showcase Saudi Arabia’s commitment to advancing a global understanding of quality of life—sharing its own insights, contributing to international frameworks, and supporting cities worldwide in building more inclusive, resilient, and human-centred urban futures.

About the Quality of Life Program

The Quality of Life Program (QoL) is a strategic enabler of Vision 2030 initiated in 2018 to enhance the quality of life for all who call the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia home. QoL is realizing the Kingdom’s urban transformation by building a quality of life that the world can aspire to through smarter urban design, world-class culture, arts, entertainment, and sports offerings, and municipal policies that enable healthier, happier, and more active lifestyles.

To harness the Kingdom's diverse geography and dynamic population, QoL focuses on six key sectors for substantial investment: culture and heritage, sports, entertainment and hobbies, tourism, urban design, and safety and security. QoL empowers citizens, residents, and visitors to the Kingdom to enjoy a life of exceptional quality, through improved services, sustainable urban planning, and a broader range of social activities.

Cities of Possibility Report: https://tinyurl.com/QoLReportEnglish

