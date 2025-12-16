Saito Blockchain Launches Mainnet, Pioneering Decentralised Web3 Infrastructure

HONG KONG, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saito, a next‑generation peer‑to‑peer blockchain platform, today announced the successful launch of its mainnet, ushering in a new era of truly decentralised Web3 infrastructure built for efficient, sustainable, and scalable decentralised applications.

Unlike traditional blockchains that reward miners or stakers for block production alone, Saito uniquely compensates nodes for routing, storage, and compute work, enabling developers to build and power fully on‑chain applications without reliance on centralised cloud services, external APIs, or off‑chain backends.

Saito’s mainnet launch marks a pivotal milestone in blockchain infrastructure and real‑world Web3 adoption.

“Today represents a major moment for Web3,” said Richard Parris, Co‑Founder of Saito. “We started this project because we believed existing systems couldn’t deliver on decentralisation at scale. Now Saito is live, stable, and delivering what others can’t; a network that works for developers and users alike.”

New Infrastructure Designed for Scalable, Decentralised Applications

Saito’s mainnet launch introduces several key innovations intended to address long‑standing challenges in decentralised application infrastructure:

Automatic Transaction Rebroadcasting (ATR) : a novel mechanism that combats chain bloat and ensures long‑term data availability through incentive‑based rebroadcasting of transactions.



: a novel mechanism that combats chain bloat and ensures long‑term data availability through incentive‑based rebroadcasting of transactions. Block Staking : a low‑overhead, non‑inflationary mechanism that enhances network security even when transaction volumes are low.



: a low‑overhead, non‑inflationary mechanism that enhances network security even when transaction volumes are low. Smart NFTs: dynamic, logic‑bearing assets that eliminate the need for complex virtual machines, enabling efficient on‑chain functionality.



These features collectively create a true peer‑to‑peer computing layer, where developers can build with familiar web‑native tools, without proprietary stacks, special languages like Solidity, or hidden backend services.

Proven Network Stability and Real‑World Testing

Saito’s network has processed more than 70 million blocks with consistent uptime and no known exploits, demonstrating robustness and reliability in real‑world conditions. All core components of Saito’s consensus mechanism have been publicly open and reviewed, with full documentation available at wiki.saito.io .

Mainnet status was declared after the network met key self‑defined benchmarks, including full decentralisation of participating nodes, successful ATR pruning cycles in production, and stability under real‑world load.

“With Saito in Mainnet, the world finally has a production blockchain without rich-get-richer economics and majoritarian attacks. I couldn’t be prouder of our community for helping us make Saito a reality, and would like to think that Satoshi would be proud too,” said David Lancashire, co-founder of Saito.

Developer‑Ready, Open For Innovation

Saito’s architecture enables developers, startups, and enterprises to build the next generation of Web3 applications - from social and messaging apps to gaming and encrypted communication - entirely on‑chain and browser‑native. No centralised APIs, backend servers, or external services are required, keeping user data and experience sovereign.

“We designed Saito so developers can ship fast, with payments built in and data ownership preserved,” added Parris. “This is decentralisation in action; practical, powerful, and open.”

About Saito

Saito is a decentralised blockchain protocol purpose‑built for peer‑to‑peer web applications and sustainable Web3 infrastructure. Built to eliminate dependencies on centralised services and unsustainable token models, Saito’s mainnet combines economic incentives with developer usability to support scalable, fully decentralised applications.

For more information about Saito’s architecture, live applications, and development tools, visit https://saito.io or explore technical documentation at wiki.saito.io .

