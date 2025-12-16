Up to 40 Data Points Per Company in Leading Industrial Data Solution

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fabricated Metal Products Industry Database" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Fabricated Metal Products Industry Database offers comprehensive insights into 35,033 manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, transportation and logistics companies, engineering and construction firms, and other industrial service providers, all within SIC Code 34. With profiles featuring 87,823 executive decision makers, this resource is vital for professionals in sales, marketing, business development, recruiting, and market research.

Each company profile is rich with up to 40 data points, including essential contact information, employee count, annual revenue, production facilities, detailed corporate structures, and competitor analysis. This depth of information is curated directly by our seasoned data research team, guaranteeing unparalleled accuracy and completeness. This database is a prime solution for identifying prospects and informed decision-making.

The Standard Version of the database enables users to perform searches, create and save lists, and access detailed company profiles. Users can also print reports and export data for integration with third-party applications like CRM and email marketing platforms. Subscriptions provide round-the-clock access from any desktop, laptop, tablet, or smartphone.

Important Information:

The number of companies and executives listed may vary throughout the subscription period as data is continually updated.

Annual subscriptions offer 12 months of access for a single user, with the option to add more users at a reduced rate.

Subscriptions do not automatically renew.

Subscribers are required to sign the License Agreement and Email License Supplement, applicable to Plus and Premium versions.

All subscriptions are comprehensive with no additional charges for credits, tokens, or similar fees.

Alternative packages are tailored to suit various budgetary needs.

Key Topics Covered:





Profiles Of: Manufacturers Wholesalers & Distributors Transportation & Logistics Companies Engineering & Construction Companies Other Industrial Suppliers & Service Companies

Names and Titles of Executive Decision Makers, With Up to 40 Data Points, Such As: Key Contact Information Number of Employees Annual Sales Square Footage Products Manufactured Detailed Corporate Hierarchy (Family Tree) Direct Competitors



