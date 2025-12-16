Dublin, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SBRnet (Includes Consumer Brand Analytics) - Sports Market Analytics and Sports Marketing Research in the US" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





SBRnet stands as a premier source for sports market analytics, providing academia and the sports community a comprehensive view of the sports business ecosystem. With rich resources like proprietary market research, industry reports, and licensed articles from top trade publications, SBRnet delivers extensive insights into sports fans, participants, venues, and sporting goods buyers-all consolidated into a singular platform.

Whether you're leading courses in sports marketing, drawing from sports marketing case studies, or engaging in sponsorship or new product development, SBRnet serves as the ultimate research resource. The platform covers a diverse array of topics:

Attendance Analytics

Esports Analytics

Social Media Analytics

Sports Participation Analytics

Sports Gambling

Brand Share-of-market Analytics

Fantasy Analytics

Sponsorship Influence Analytics

Streaming Audience Analytics

Player Analysis

College Sports Analytics

Logo Apparel Analytics

Sports Equipment Analytics

TV Audience Analytics

Macro Economic Data

Our clientele spans leading colleges and universities, public library systems, consulting firms, private equity, and sports media. Trusted by 35 of the top 50 business schools in the U.S., SBRnet is utilized by over 220 institutions across the U.S. and Canada.

The platform offers unparalleled support for various classroom exercises and assignments, facilitating any aspect of sport management and market education. It is perfectly aligned for sport marketing case studies and sports management overviews, delivering both depth and breadth of content and market coverage. Features include online tutorials, curated content like whitepapers, podcasts, and interviews with industry leaders. This makes SBRnet a vital tool for market sizing, competitive intelligence, team valuations, sponsorship evaluations, and market share analysis.

Targeted insights into sports fan engagement are another highlight of SBRnet's offerings, encompassing demographics, product sales across various sports leagues, ticket sales data, and brand engagement metrics across numerous consumer categories and brands. The platform also provides metrics on social media engagement and streaming viewership, allowing users to gauge sports popularity and participation effectively.

SBRnet uniquely combines analytics with insights into fan behavior and brand profiles across consumer products likely to sponsor sports events. Our exclusive focus on syndicated market analytics enables access to wide-ranging consumer behavior patterns based on detailed surveys, available at cost-effective pricing for any client.

Ideal users of SBRnet include advertising and marketing agencies, consulting firms conducting competitive intelligence, PR firms, corporate sponsors, sports teams and leagues, financial services, social media networks, and digital marketing agencies.

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q2sovi

