New Cryptocurrency Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Nears Full Phase 6 Allocation Ahead of Q4 2025 V1

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the crypto market continues to rotate between established names and emerging projects, attention often rises around protocols that are quietly approaching delivery milestones. This is especially true for DeFi platforms that combine visible development progress with growing community participation. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , a new altcoin built on Ethereum, is entering such a phase as it advances toward its planned V1 launch in Q4 2025.





What Mutuum Finance Is Building

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is developing a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol designed to operate through smart contracts rather than intermediaries. The goal is to allow users to supply assets, earn yield, and access liquidity under predictable and transparent rules.

The protocol is structured around a dual lending approach. On one side, users can supply assets into liquidity pools and earn interest generated from real borrowing demand. On the other hand, borrowers can access loans by providing collateral and interacting with predefined rate and risk parameters. This framework is intended to keep lending activity balanced and functional across different market conditions.

Alongside protocol development, Mutuum Finance has seen steady participation growth. The project has now raised $19.30M and attracted more than 18,400 holders. For a DeFi crypto that has not yet entered public testing, this level of engagement highlights growing confidence in the roadmap and delivery timeline.

Token Price, Phase Status and Community Engagement

The MUTM token entered the market in early 2025 at a starting price of $0.01. Since then, it has progressed through a structured phase model and is currently priced at $0.035. This represents a 250% increase since the presale began, achieved through predefined stage progression rather than sudden market-driven spikes.

Mutuum Finance is now in Phase 6, which is over 98% allocated. Each phase has a fixed allocation and a predetermined price. As phases complete, the token price increases in steps, creating a transparent path for distribution.

Community activity has remained strong as this stage nears completion. One feature supporting engagement is the 24-hour leaderboard, where the top daily contributor receives $500 in MUTM. This mechanism has helped maintain visibility and participation even as availability tightens.

Token Distribution and Supply Structure

Mutuum Finance has defined a total supply of 4B MUTM tokens. Of this supply, 45.5%, or 1.82B tokens, are allocated to the presale. To date, approximately 820M tokens have already been sold.

This distribution model is designed to build a broad base of early participants before the protocol enters live testing. By spreading allocation across multiple stages, Mutuum Finance has aimed to balance accessibility with gradual supply tightening as development advances.

Accessibility has also been a priority. MUTM can be purchased using card payments, allowing users to participate without relying on cryptocurrency exchanges. This option has contributed to wider participation as the project progresses through its later stages.

V1 Launch and Roadmap Phase 2 Progress

According to official updates, Mutuum Finance is continuing work under Roadmap Phase 2, which focuses on finalizing the core protocol infrastructure. This phase includes completing lending and borrowing smart contracts, refining interest rate logic, setting liquidation parameters, and aligning the front-end interface with back-end systems.

The next major milestone is the V1 launch on the Sepolia Testnet, scheduled for Q4 2025. V1 is expected to introduce the Liquidity Pool, mtToken framework, Debt Token, and Liquidator Bot. ETH and USDT are planned as the initial supported assets for lending, borrowing, and collateral.

This transition from development into public testing is often viewed as a turning point for DeFi projects. It marks the shift from internal progress to user interaction, where functionality can be demonstrated in a live environment.

Security Preparation and Protocol Readiness

Security has been treated as a core component of development. Mutuum Finance has completed a CertiK audit, achieving a 90/100 Token Scan score. In parallel, Halborn Security is reviewing the finalized lending and borrowing contracts under formal analysis.

To further strengthen code quality, the project has launched a $50K bug bounty program aimed at identifying vulnerabilities early. For a lending-focused DeFi crypto, layered security measures are essential before exposing the protocol to broader usage.

Why Phase 6 Nearing Completion Matters

Late-stage allocation often signals a shift in behavior. As Phase 6 approaches full allocation, remaining availability becomes limited at the current price level. Historically, this stage tends to attract increased attention as the next phase introduces a higher price by design.

Recent activity has also included larger individual allocations, reflecting growing interest as the project moves closer to its next milestones. These developments are contributing to a sense of momentum as Mutuum Finance advances toward its testnet release.

As a new crypto within the DeFi lending sector, Mutuum Finance is entering a competitive space. Its emphasis on structured rollout, phased distribution, and multiple security reviews reflects a measured approach rather than rapid deployment.

As Mutuum Finance approaches full allocation of Phase 6 and continues advancing through Roadmap Phase 2, focus naturally shifts to what comes next. The Q4 2025 V1 launch represents the next major step, marking the transition from development into functional demonstration.

At this stage, Mutuum Finance presents a clear snapshot of progress: steady funding growth, expanding community participation, a defined token distribution structure, and visible movement toward its first live testing environment. As the project moves closer to V1, it is entering a period where delivery milestones are likely to shape its trajectory into 2026.