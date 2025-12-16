FactSet Meets Demand for AI-Ready Data, First to Announce MCP Sans Intermediary

NORWALK, Conn., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS), a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider, today announced availability of the industry’s first production-grade model context protocol (MCP) server delivering real-time access to its financial intelligence, enabling AI systems to reason over trusted FactSet data without intermediaries, previews, or custom integrations.

As enterprises move from experimenting with AI to deploying it in production, FactSet has launched a native MCP server that allows models to interact directly with FactSet’s curated financial datasets, bringing authoritative market intelligence into AI workflows without warehouses, exports, or manual pipelines.

“FactSet’s client-centric approach enabled us to lead the way in bringing this MCP to market. Backed by APIs already trusted and actively used by hundreds of FactSet’s institutional clients for mission-critical workflows, this MCP solution extends those capabilities to agentic and other enterprise deployments via its unified, AI- and cloud-ready capabilities,” said John Costigan, Chief Data Officer at FactSet. “Initial client feedback underscores the transformative potential of this expanded access. And this is just the beginning: FactSet is committed to an aggressive roadmap that will keep FactSet clients at the forefront of market, data, and AI-driven innovation across the financial sector and beyond.”

FactSet’s MCP server offers new value for CTOs, CIOs, innovation leaders building enterprise AI strategies, data or analytics teams, and corporate development professionals and strategist to easily integrate real market data into research, scenario planning, and other AI-powered workflows.

Following the highly successful “Explorer” beta, where 45 firms and over 800 institutional users adopted FactSet’s MCP server, early client feedback has underscored its transformative potential.

Unlike demo MCP servers or warehouse-dependent offerings, FactSet’s MCP server provides direct, governed, production access to financial intelligence, designed for AI systems. Beginning today, FactSet’s MCP server provides seamless, unified access to nine key datasets:

