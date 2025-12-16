Zelluna Publishes Compelling Preclinical Data for ZI-MA4-1, the World's First MAGE-A4-Targeting TCR-NK Therapy for Solid Tumours

Strong preclinical data support planned clinical trial initiation in 2026



Oslo, Norway, 16 December 2025– Zelluna (OSE: ZLNA), a company developing off-the-shelf cell therapies for cancer, today announced the publication of preclinical data for its lead candidate, ZI-MA4-1, in the peer-reviewed journal Immunotherapy Advances*. The data support the company's plan to start clinical trials in 2026.

The paper describes ZI-MA4-1, a novel cell therapy that combines two powerful cancer-fighting mechanisms: the precision solid tumour targeting of T cell receptors (TCRs) with the potent and broad cancer killing ability of Natural Killer (NK) cells. ZI-MA4-1 targets MAGE-A4, a protein found in many solid cancers including lung, ovarian, head and neck, and sarcomas.

Key results:

Kills cancer cells effectively across multiple tumour types

Works even when tumours try to hide – remains active despite common escape mechanisms

Enhanced immune response – triggers multiple anti-cancer mechanisms

Good safety profile in preclinical studies

Since ZI-MA4-1 is manufactured in advance and stored frozen, it can be given to patients on demand (off-the-shelf), enabling multiple doses for sustaining a tumour response and broad patient access.

"This publication validates our approach," said Luise Weigand, Zelluna's Chief Scientific Officer. "It is also a testament to the dedication and innovation of our talented team. With our preclinical data completed, manufacturing process locked, and clinical material ready, we are well-positioned to start clinical trials in 2026."

Zelluna plans to submit its Clinical Trial Application (CTA) in late 2025, with first patient data expected mid-2026.

*Read more: Preclinical assessment of MAGE-A4 specific TCR-NK cells against solid tumors | Immunotherapy Advances | Oxford Academic

About Zelluna ASA

Zelluna is pioneering allogeneic off-the-shelf T Cell Receptor-based Natural Killer (TCR-NK) cell therapies for the treatment of solid cancers. The company’s platform combines the innate killing power of NK cells with the precision targeting of TCRs, designed to address the limitations of current cell therapies in solid tumours. The company's lead candidate, ZI-MA4-1, is the world's first MAGE-A4-targeting TCR-NK therapy expected to enter clinical trials in 2026. Zelluna is headquartered at the Oslo Cancer Cluster Innovation Park in Oslo, Norway, and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker ZLNA.

NORSK VERSJON

Zelluna publiserer overbevisende preklinske data for ZI-MA4-1, verdens første MAGE-A4-rettede TCR-NK terapi for solide svulster

• Sterke preklinske data støtter planlagt oppstart av klinisk studie i 2026

Oslo, Norge, 16. desember 2025 – Zelluna (OSE: ZLNA), et selskap som utvikler "off-the-shelf" celleterapi for kreft, kunngjorde i dag publiseringen av preklinske data for sin hovedkandidat, ZI-MA4-1, i det fagfellevurderte tidsskriftet Immunotherapy Advances*. Dataene støtter selskapets plan om å starte kliniske studier i 2026.

Artikkelen beskriver ZI-MA4-1, en ny celleterapi som kombinerer to kraftige kreftbekjempende mekanismer: T-cellereseptorenes (TCR) presise evne til å målrette solide svulster sammen med Natural Killer (NK)-cellenes potente og brede kreftdrepende egenskaper. ZI-MA4-1 målretter MAGE-A4, et protein som forekommer i mange solide kreftformer som lungekreft, eggstokkreft, hode- og halskreft, og sarkomer.

Nøkkelresultater:

Dreper kreftceller effektivt på tvers av flere svulsttyper

Fungerer selv når svulster prøver å skjule seg – forblir aktiv til tross for vanlige unndragelsesmekanismer

Forsterket immunrespons – utløser flere kreftbekjempende mekanismer

God sikkerhetsprofil i preklinske studier

Siden ZI-MA4-1 produseres på forhånd og lagres frosset, kan den gis til pasienter ved behov (off-the-shelf), noe som muliggjør flere doser for å opprettholde en svulstrespons og bred pasienttilgang.

"Denne publiseringen validerer vår tilnærming," sier Luise Weigand, Zellunas Chief Scientific Officer. "Det er også et vitnesbyrd om dedikasjon og innovasjon fra vårt talentfulle team. Med våre preklinske data fullført, produksjonsprosess låst, og klinisk materiale klart, er vi godt posisjonert for å starte kliniske studier i 2026."

Zelluna planlegger å innlevere sin Clinical Trial Application (CTA) sent i 2025, med første pasientdata forventet medio 2026.

*Les mer: Preclinical assessment of MAGE-A4 specific TCR-NK cells against solid tumors | Immunotherapy Advances | Oxford Academic



Om Zelluna ASA

Zelluna er pionér innen allogene "off-the-shelf" T-cellereseptor-baserte Natural Killer (TCR-NK) celleterapi for behandling av solide kreftformer. Selskapets plattform kombinerer den medfødte drepende kraften til NK-celler med den presise målrettingen til TCR-er, designet for å adressere begrensningene ved dagens celleterapi i solide svulster. Selskapets hovedkandidat, ZI-MA4-1, er verdens første MAGE-A4-rettede TCR-NK terapi som forventes å gå inn i kliniske studier i 2026. Zelluna har hovedkontor ved Oslo Cancer Cluster Innovation Park i Oslo, Norge, og er notert på Oslo Børs under ticker ZLNA.