Energous’ PowerBridge Pro Gains EU Approval, Unlocking Wireless Power in Europe

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energous Corporation d/b/a Energous Wireless Power Solutions (NASDAQ: WATT), a leader in over-the-air (OTA) wireless power networks, today announced that its PowerBridge Pro Directional transmitter has received regulatory approval for deployment across the European Union. With this approval, Energous’ EU-certified portfolio now includes both PowerBridge Lite and Pro, enabling commercialization across all EU member states and the UK.

The newly certified PowerBridge Pro delivers 2W conducted power with 39.5 dBi of EIRP – offering enterprises broader coverage and higher-performance at-a-distance wireless power. With dual-band approval for both lower and upper bands (865 MHz and 918 MHz), the system can now be deployed without restrictions across EU member countries.

“EU certification of our PowerBridge Pro marks a major milestone in Energous’ roadmap for global expansion,” said Mallorie Burak, CEO and CFO of Energous. “By meeting strict EU regulatory standards, we are positioned to carry the same momentum we’ve seen with Fortune 10 deployments in the U.S. in the European market, enabling enterprises to scale wireless power infrastructures across their supply chains.”

Achieving EU regulatory approval required a comprehensive evaluation process, including conducted and radiated measurements, safety testing, radiated immunity, and EMC compliance assessments. Following successful technical review and conformity assessment, the PowerBridge Pro is now CE marked and approved for market access across the EU.

With certifications now in place across both the United States and Europe, Energous is advancing its mission to introduce wireless power networks globally, eliminating the constraints of batteries and wires. Higher-power, longer-range PowerBridge transmitters support Ambient IoT deployments that deliver continuous, real-time intelligence for critical applications such as supply chain visibility, cold chain assurance, fleet operations, and environmental monitoring.

“This approval accelerates the adoption of wireless power as a foundational infrastructure layer for Ambient IoT,” added Burak. “Our technology gives enterprises a sustainable, maintenance-free alternative to batteries, while supporting smarter, more connected operations on a global scale.”

For more information on Energous PowerBridge Pro, click here .

About Energous Wireless Power Solutions

Energous Corporation d/b/a Energous Wireless Power Solutions (NASDAQ: WATT) is pioneering scalable, over-the-air (OTA) wireless power networks that enable unprecedented levels of visibility, control, and intelligent business automation. The company’s wireless power transmitter and receiver technologies deliver continuous access to wireless power, helping drive a new generation of battery-free devices for asset and inventory tracking and management – from retail sensors, electronic shelf labels, and asset trackers to air quality monitors, motion detectors, and more. For more information, visit www.energous.com or follow on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may describe our future plans and expectations and are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Energous. These statements generally use terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or similar terms. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include but are not limited to statements about the future of the global wireless charging industry and statements about our technology and its expected functionality. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from current expectations include: uncertain timing of necessary regulatory approvals; timing of customer product development and market success of customer products; our dependence on distribution partners; and intense industry competition. We urge you to consider those factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as well as in other documents that may have been subsequently filed by Energous, from time to time, with the SEC, in evaluating our forward-looking statements. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Energous’ views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Energous does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

Contacts

Energous PR

samantha@griffin360.com

Energous IR

ir@energous.com