OTC Markets Group Welcomes Black Bear Minerals Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Black Bear Minerals Ltd. (ASX: BKB; OTCQX: BKBMF), a North American-focused explorer and developer, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Black Bear Minerals Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “BKBMF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"Black Bear’s commencement of U.S. trading on the OTCQX Best Market as BKBMF enhances our ability to engage U.S. investors with improved market access and visibility, while continuing to operate under our ASX reporting and governance framework. Our focus remains on advancing assets with clear development advantages, most notably our agreed acquisition of the Shafter Silver Project (Texas), a permitted asset with substantial existing infrastructure, and our Independence Gold Project (Nevada) with a 984 koz Au JORC resource at 6.67 g/t Au. We look forward to building a strong U.S. shareholder base as we execute on key milestones," said Matthew Hayes, Executive Chair of Black Bear Minerals Ltd.

About Black Bear Minerals Ltd.

Black Bear Minerals is a North American-focused explorer and developer. In Oct-2025 the company agreed to acquire the Shafter Silver Project in Presidio County, Texas - an advanced, permitted asset with substantial existing mine and processing infrastructure-expanding BBM into high-grade silver alongside its gold and lithium portfolio. BBM also owns the Independence Gold Project in Nevada, where a maiden JORC resource was reported at 4.59 Mt @ 6.67 g/t Au for 984 koz Au (skarn), with additional near-surface ounces outlined and growth potential identified.an area of approximately 18,088 hectares located in northwest Quebec, Canada; and the Troilus Project, which covers an area of approximately 4,350 hectares in the province of Quebec, Canada.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

