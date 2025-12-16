CYC Staking Releases Q3 Financial Report Showing 287% User Growth and 117.9% Distribution Increase

Sutton, UK, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







CYC Staking has released its operational update for the third quarter of 2025, outlining changes in user participation levels and platform performance metrics during the period.

According to the company, CYC Staking recorded steady growth across several key indicators in Q3. The number of registered users approached two million by the end of the quarter, reflecting continued platform adoption across multiple regions. In addition, the company reported a 117.9% increase in average user-level distribution metrics compared with the previous quarter, indicating higher overall platform engagement.

CYC Staking stated that its Q3 performance was supported by ongoing product development initiatives and infrastructure enhancements implemented over recent years. The platform, which has been operational for approximately five years, has continued to introduce updates focused on system efficiency, network compatibility, and user experience.





During the quarter, CYC Staking expanded support for additional blockchain networks, enabling broader participation across multiple chains. The company noted that this expansion contributed to increased activity levels and greater flexibility for users interacting with the platform’s services. Adjustments to participation timeframes were also introduced, to accommodate varying user preferences and usage patterns.

The company further reported the completion of several internal system upgrades during Q3, including enhancements related to platform security, performance optimisation, and transaction processing capacity. These measures were designed to support higher volumes of activity and maintain system stability as the user base continues to expand.

Commenting on the quarterly update, a CYC Staking spokesperson said:

“The third quarter reflected continued engagement across our platform. Our focus remains on maintaining system reliability, improving infrastructure efficiency, and supporting sustainable platform operations as usage scales.”

Looking ahead, CYC Staking indicated that it plans to continue refining its platform architecture and operational framework. Future initiatives are expected to focus on scalability, technical performance, and the expansion of network integrations, subject to market conditions and internal development timelines.

The company noted that its disclosures are intended to provide transparency regarding operational performance and should not be interpreted as forecasts or guarantees of future results.



Company website: https://cycstaking.com

Company email: info@cycstaking.com

