Repligen Introduces Next-Generation Chromatography Resins to Advance New Modality Workflows

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, today announced the launch of three new high-performance chromatography resins: AVIPure® HiPer™ AAV9 and AVIPure® HiPer™ AAV8 affinity resins, along with HiPer™ QA anion exchange resin, expanding the company’s growing proteins portfolio and reinforcing its commitment to innovation in next-generation bioprocessing. Built on the Tantti™ DuloCore™ base bead technology, the new convective HiPer resins deliver the differentiated performance required for new modalities, including viral vectors. These solutions are engineered to help gene therapy developers accelerate product development, improve molecule stability, and enhance process economics, ultimately enabling faster, more reliable paths to market.



As momentum continues across new modalities, Repligen remains focused on providing customers with the cutting-edge tools they need. These new resins extend the company’s leadership in process productivity and strengthen its portfolio ahead of broader chromatography resin launches anticipated in 2026.



“These new resins further expand our growing proteins portfolio with purpose-built, next-generation tools that leverage both our AVIPure® affinity ligands and HiPer™ bead technologies,” said Umay Saplakoğlu, Vice President, Proteins and Incubator at Repligen. “Gene therapy manufacturers need scalable, high-performance solutions. Our latest AAV8 and AAV9 resins, along with our HiPer QA anion-exchange resin, are designed to deliver significantly faster processing and robust performance across today’s increasingly complex biotherapeutic workflows.”



Repligen Corporation is a global life sciences company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that enable efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. We are “inspiring advances in bioprocessing” for the customers we serve; primarily biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) worldwide. Our focus areas are Filtration and Fluid Management, Chromatography, Process Analytics and Proteins. Our corporate headquarters are located in Waltham, Massachusetts, and the majority of our manufacturing sites are in the U.S., with additional key sites in Estonia, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden. For more information about the our company see our website at www.repligen.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.



This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release which are not strictly historical statements including, without limitation, statements identified by words like “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” or “could” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.



