Envirotech Vehicles Unveils Exclusive AI Infrastructure Expansion Framework With AZIO AI

HOUSTON and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVTV ) ("EVTV" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into an exclusive strategic acquisition framework with AZIO AI Corporation (www.azioai.ai), a rapidly scaling AI infrastructure company delivering high-performance compute, modular data-center solutions, and applied AI platforms for governments, institutions, and enterprises worldwide.

The framework outlines a proposed combination that would accelerate EVTV's evolution into a multi-vertical AI infrastructure platform, extending beyond mobility into AI compute layers that power real-world systems, including sovereign data centers, enterprise AI workloads, AI-enabled agriculture, and drone operations.

A Purpose-Built Spin-Off With Real Infrastructure DNA

AZIO AI was formed as a strategic spin-off from AZIO Corporation, an established technology company with long-standing experience in enterprise hardware distribution and infrastructure solutions.

Through its origins, AZIO AI benefits from:

Direct exposure to enterprise-grade server and GPU platforms

Operational experience as a distributor of Supermicro-class infrastructure

Established supplier, logistics, and integration relationships

A commercial mindset rooted in real deployments, not theoretical research

This lineage differentiates AZIO AI from early-stage AI ventures by grounding the platform in hardware execution, system integration, and enterprise delivery from inception.

AZIO AI was spun out as a separate, independent company to focus exclusively on AI compute, data-center infrastructure, and applied AI systems, allowing it to move quickly in global markets while maintaining enterprise-grade standards. It resells GPU's from NVIDIA and rack servers from Industry leader Super Micro, and has a team that has diverse experience in the AI data center space.

A Bold Evolution: From Mobility to Applied AI Infrastructure

EVTV has built its platform around real assets, vehicles, drones, and infrastructure, serving essential economic functions. As artificial intelligence becomes a foundational intelligence layer beneath physical systems, EVTV is intentionally expanding into AI infrastructure that connects hardware, data, and decision-making.

The proposed integration of AZIO AI reflects this evolution: pairing EVTV's operational footprint in mobility and drone platforms with an AI compute layer capable of supporting mission-critical, real-world applications across agriculture, logistics, healthcare, public services, and national infrastructure in developing countries.

EVTV's existing electric vehicle and advanced mobility operations are expected to continue as active platforms, while AZIO AI would anchor a new AI-led growth engine within the Company.

AI Compute Behind Agriculture and Drone Systems

AZIO AI's infrastructure is designed to sit behind physical systems, converting raw data from drones, sensors, and edge devices into actionable intelligence.

A key focus area is AI-powered agriculture, where AZIO AI provides the compute backbone enabling advanced drone-based agricultural operations at scale.

End-to-End AI Infrastructure for Agriculture

AZIO AI supports:

High-resolution aerial data ingestion from agricultural drone fleets

Computer-vision models for crop health analysis, disease detection, and yield forecasting

Edge-to-data-center pipelines enabling local or sovereign data processing

Real-time analytics to guide irrigation, fertilization, and precision spraying

National-scale architectures designed for ministries of agriculture, cooperatives, and regional farming systems

For developing and emerging economies, where agriculture remains a critical economic sector, this approach directly supports food security, productivity, and resource efficiency, aligning AI deployment with national policy priorities.

Built for Emerging AI Economies, Not Hyperscaler Dependence

AZIO AI was purpose-built to serve countries and institutions building AI capability from the ground up, particularly where hyperscaler infrastructure is limited, strategically undesirable, or economically impractical.

Its platform supports:

Sovereign governments establishing domestic AI and data-center capacity

Universities and research institutions building national AI talent pipelines

Enterprises and cooperatives requiring scalable AI compute tied to physical operations

Public-sector modernization initiatives across agriculture, healthcare, education, and environmental monitoring

With active initiatives tied to AI data-center development in the Philippines and broader engagement across emerging markets, AZIO AI operates at the intersection of policy, infrastructure, AI, and execution.

Early Traction and Scalable Execution

During its initial commercial ramp, AZIO AI generated an active sales pipeline exceeding $50 million, reflecting early engagement from government-adjacent programs, enterprises, research institutions, and infrastructure operators.

AZIO AI delivers:

Enterprise-grade GPU servers optimized for AI training and inference

Modular AI compute clusters deployable in phases

Data-center-ready infrastructure supporting centralized and regional deployments

This execution-first approach enables AI infrastructure to scale in lockstep with real-world systems, including drone fleets, farms, campuses, and municipalities.

Leadership Alignment for the Next Phase

Under the framework, AZIO AI's leadership team would be positioned to play a central role in shaping EVTV's long-term AI and infrastructure strategy, subject to completion of the transaction.

Framework Overview

The exclusive framework outlines a path toward a potential merger transaction under which EVTV would acquire 100% of AZIO AI, subject to:

Completion of due diligence

Execution of definitive agreements

Registration of shares via a Form S-4

Regulatory and shareholder approvals

There can be no assurance that a definitive transaction will be completed.

Executive Commentary

"This framework reflects EVTV's belief that the next phase of infrastructure is intelligent and interconnected," said Jason Maddox, Executive Chairman of Envirotech Vehicles. "AZIO AI's roots in enterprise hardware and its focus on applied AI make it a compelling platform as we explore expansion into AI infrastructure."

"AZIO AI was intentionally built as a spin-off to focus on AI compute and real-world deployment," said Chris Young, Chief Executive Officer of AZIO AI. "Our background in enterprise infrastructure distribution, including Supermicro-class systems, combined with our work in agriculture, drones, and emerging markets, positions us to deploy AI where it creates immediate impact."

About Envirotech Vehicles, Inc.

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVTV) operates asset-backed technology platforms spanning electric vehicles, advanced mobility, drones, and infrastructure. The Company focuses on disciplined execution and long-term growth across critical technology verticals.

About AZIO AI Corporation

AZIO AI Corporation (www.azioai.ai) is an independent AI infrastructure company formed as a spin-off from AZIO Corporation. The company delivers enterprise-grade GPU systems, modular AI compute clusters, and scalable data-center infrastructure designed for mission-critical workloads, supporting governments, institutions, and enterprises deploying AI across physical and digital systems.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects, or performance, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the receipt of payment by EVTV from Studio Baffetti and Venture Air Solutions for the drone purchases, EVTV's ability to obtain necessary governmental approvals and certifications, EVTV's ability to expand successfully into Europe, EVTV's projected drone division revenue and manufacturing capacity, the performance of EVTV's drones and the estimated timeline for the deployment of EVTV's drone program, are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including statements that are not purely statements of historical fact and the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by EVTV with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "will," "estimated," "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, EVTV undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances, or unanticipated events.

