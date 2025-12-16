Itaú Chile announces the acquisition of Klap and takes a decisive step in Chile´s payments ecosystem

SANTIAGO, Chile, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BANCO ITAÚ CHILE (SSE:ITAUCL) announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire 100% of Multicaja S.A. and Iswitch S.A., companies operating in Chile under the Klap Brand. The agreement was formalized through a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) entered by Itaú and the current shareholders of Klap.

The purchase price is CLP 40 billion, subject to customary adjustments for this type of transaction.

Through this acquisition, Itaú Chile will strengthen its value proposition for merchants, SMEs and corporate clients by expanding access to modern, efficient and secure payment solutions, while further deepening its customer-centric strategy in a segment that is key to the country’s economic development.

Closing is subject to customary closing conditions, as well as to the approvals of the Comisión para el Mercado Financiero (CMF), the Central Bank of Brazil, and the merger control review process before Fiscalía Nacional Económica (FNE).

“The acquisition of Klap will mark a strategic milestone for Itaú Chile. Once completed, it will allow us to fully integrate issuing and acquiring capabilities, while advancing toward an integrated ecosystem of payment methods, transactional services and financing solutions. In this way, we will further support the growth of SMEs and companies, while decisively promoting the digitalization of commerce by expanding access to technologically advanced and secure electronic payment methods,” said André Gailey, CEO of Itaú Chile.

The acquisition of Klap will also accelerate the development of a more robust payments ecosystem, closely aligned with the needs of merchants. For clients and teams, this means becoming part of an institution recognized as a leader in customer satisfaction in the country—ranked number one in NPS—recognized as the second-best company to work for by Great Place to Work, and holding a leadership position as part of the leading bank in Latin America.

Klap has operated as an acquirer since 2021 and has established itself as one of the relevant players in Chile’s evolving payments ecosystem, with a market share of 8.4%. The company serves approximately 30,000 affiliated points of sale nationwide, around 70% of which are small and medium-sized enterprises, and processes approximately 80 million transactions per month, reflecting the sustained expansion of its operations.

Its business model combines traditional acquiring services with digital capabilities and value-added solutions, positioning Klap as a solid and scalable platform in a rapidly transforming market.

Investor Relations – Banco Itaú Chile

ir@itau.cl / ir.itau.cl