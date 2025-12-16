Blaze Pizza Finds Strategic Alignment Through Data From Bikky

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bikky, a customer data platform built exclusively for restaurants, announced its partnership with Blaze Pizza, a leading fast-casual brand known for its artisanal, customizable pizzas that cook in just 180 seconds.

Blaze Pizza opened its first two locations in 2012, offering freshly made, build-your-own pizzas with a twist: they’re ready in under three minutes. The concept caught on as quickly as their cooking times, and the brand went from 2 to 200 locations in just 4 years. They currently have more than 275 restaurants across the U.S.A, Canada, and the Middle East.

Despite steady growth and strong technology, siloed data and an incomplete understanding of guest behavior made collaborative decision-making a challenge. “We had a lot of great partners on the tech stack side, but we didn’t have very good actionable data insights,” said Chief Marketing Officer, Casey Terrell. “We could pull information from lots of different places, but we couldn’t marry it together.”



Terrell had previous experience with Bikky, and knew a CDP was the only way to build a shared perspective rooted in real guest insights. “You cannot connect online and offline transactions to get a single view of your guests without a CDP,” said Terrell. Blaze Pizza is now leveraging Bikky across the organization to build a unified view of guest behavior and a data-backed foundation for future decisions.

Bikky revealed that almost half of Blaze Pizza’s guests were new. This highlighted for Terrell an opportunity to strengthen guest retention by enhancing operations and pinpointing aspects of the guest experience that could be improved to drive repeat visits. “Bikky was turnkey from the start. Day 1, I could see which of our guests were new, returning, engaged, etc.,” said Terrell. “And by partnering with operations and our COO, Jaime Denney, where we might improve retention.”

The team also examined their promotions using Bikky’s Demographics . While they’d typically rely on PMIX and sales data, Demographics allowed them to understand performance more deeply. They learned that the majority of guests who participated in their “Regretting You” promotion, which ran in collaboration with the 2025 film release,were brand new, and skewed younger and more female than their typical guest. In contrast, their “5 for $35” value offer attracted older, higher-income guests ordering group meals for families.

With Bikky, the team could finally resolve concerns about the two promotions cannibalizing each other. They’ve also strengthened franchisee relations by grounding conversations in data rather than emotions. “Some of our franchisees disliked 5 for $35 because they thought it was just a discount,” said Terrell. “We demonstrated that it attracts new guests and drives re-engagement. And as we plan future promotions, we now have a much richer set of metrics to help us evaluate success.”



With a single source of truth, marketing, culinary, finance, and operations are finally aligned, working from the same data and making decisions that move the business forward with clarity. “Now we finally know what share of our sales comes from new versus returning guests and we can see exactly who those guests are, both online and offline.”

Going forward, Blaze Pizza plans to integrate Bikky into its media strategy, measuring the impact of campaigns on guest acquisition, optimizing media spend, and using guest data to guide promotion and menu decisions. “It’s going to be seamless,” says Terrell. “Bikky is truly restaurant specific, we won’t have to customize anything.”

“We’re excited to partner with Blaze Pizza, a brand that redefines the pizza category. Now, they’re redefining how large restaurant brands can use data to grow traffic and frequency,” says Abhinav Kapur, CEO of Bikky. “Casey and the team understand that winning in this environment isn't just about having a great product, it's about understanding your guests well enough to make the right calls on retention, promotions, and growth."

The fastest-growing, most innovative restaurants in today’s competitive market look to Bikky for insight into how their decisions impact key metrics such as frequency and traffic. Blaze Pizza joins a growing roster of brands, including Dave’s Hot Chicken, Long John Silver’s, and Bojangles, that rely on the groundbreaking guest data and analytics platform.

