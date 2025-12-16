NexGelRx Receives Additional Investment from Eric Gruntfest of Diesis Holdings, LLC and Appoints Him as Board Observer and Strategic Advisor

LANGHORNE, Pa., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXGEL, Inc. (“NEXGEL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: “NXGL”), a leading provider of healthcare, beauty, and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogel products for healthcare and consumer applications, today announced that NexGelRx, the Company’s previously announced spin-off of select drug delivery application assets, has received strategic investments from Eric Gruntfest and Ariel Imas of Diesis Holdings, LLC. In connection with the investment, NexGelRx has appointed Mr. Gruntfest to serve as a board observer and advisor, bringing deep experience in reimbursement strategy, patient access, and healthcare-commercialization leadership.

Mr. Gruntfest is a seasoned healthcare executive with over 20 years of experience spanning reimbursement management, payer solutions, and patient support programs. He currently serves as Managing Partner for Diesis Holdings, LLC, and as Chief Executive Officer of RMBB Health, where he has strengthened market positioning and advanced patient access initiatives. His background includes senior leadership roles at Medtronic, MiMedx, Shire, and Celgene, with a strong record of building and leading high-performing teams across the healthcare ecosystem.

“We welcome Eric as both an investor and strategic advisor to NexGelRx,” said Richard Myers, CEO of NexGelRx. “His insight will bring an important new perspective to our company and add to the depth of our stakeholder base. We have a unique, ultra-gentle hydrogel product, and we look forward to demonstrating its potential as an ideal, innovative transdermal delivery mechanism for a wide array of pharmaceuticals.”

About NEXGEL, Inc.

NEXGEL is a leading provider of healthcare, beauty, and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogel products for healthcare and consumer applications. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. NEXGEL brands include SilverSeal®, Hexagels®, Turfguard®, Kenkoderm® and Silly George®. Additionally, NEXGEL has strategic contract manufacturing relationships with leading consumer healthcare companies.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “prospects,” “outlook,” and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “should,” “lends,” “would,” “may,” and “could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, including, without limitation, the potential return on investment for our shareholders through a dedicated team and platform to pursue high-value Rx opportunities while NEXGEL remains focused on contract manufacturing and consumer branded products in the health and beauty space, the potential to unlock what we believe to be a potentially large opportunity without NEXGEL itself having to fund its development, that electron beam generated hydrogel lends itself to creating new topical and systemic therapies that can supplement existing therapies or create new ways to treat patients in a variety of clinical areas and the focus of using the hydrogel for drug delivery platform could lead to it becoming a platform for a family of useful and transformative therapies . These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, including but not limited to the discussion under “Risk Factors” therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov/.

