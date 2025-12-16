DIRTT Reports Continued Year-End Commercial Momentum and Project Wins

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT (“DIRTT”, the “Company”, “we”, “our”, “us” or “ours”) (TSX: DRT; OTCQX: DRTTF), a leader in industrialized construction, today reported steady late-year commercial activity supported by accelerating customer decision-making and consistent project volume.

November saw more than $15 million in orders across multiple clients including Visa, Bechtel Corporation, PGA Superstore, and new Fortune 500 client ExxonMobil, among others. Additional notable wins include LinkedIn and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, demonstrating sustained momentum with blue-chip clientele.

The broader market backdrop reflects increased planning activity industry-wide with the Dodge Momentum Index up 35% year-to-date. These trends suggest a more stable environment for interior construction, as organizations resume typical execution cycles.

“Customer decision-making has continued to accelerate as we move through the fourth quarter, and we are seeing that in both current activity and our 2026 outlook,” said Benjamin Urban, CEO of DIRTT. “Our growth plan remains focused on enhancing and expanding how we support clients across their project lifecycles.”

About DIRTT

DIRTT is a leader in industrialized construction. DIRTT's system of physical products and digital tools empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments. Operating in the workplace, healthcare, education, and public sector markets, DIRTT's system provides total design freedom, and greater certainty in cost, schedule, and outcomes. DIRTT's interior construction solutions are designed to be highly flexible and adaptable, enabling organizations to easily reconfigure their spaces as their needs evolve. Headquartered in Calgary, AB Canada, DIRTT trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DRT" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "DRTTF".

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “can,” "plan," the negatives thereof, variations thereon and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain estimates, beliefs, expectations, and assumptions made in light of management’s experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that may be appropriate. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Due to the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions inherent in forward-looking information, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations and growth prospects include, but are not limited to, risks described under the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and also in the Company’s other continuous disclosure filings available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of our future results. You should not rely on any forward-looking statements, which represent our beliefs, assumptions and estimates only as of the dates on which they were made, as predictions of future events. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even though circumstances may change in the future, except as required under applicable securities laws. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT ir@dirtt.com