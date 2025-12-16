MISTRAS Awarded NDT Services Contract by Bechtel for Woodside’s $17.5B Louisiana LNG Megaproject

PRINCETON, N. J., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG), a global leader in technology-enabled industrial asset integrity and testing solutions, announced today that Bechtel has selected the Company to deliver Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) services for the Woodside Louisiana LNG terminal, a multibillion-dollar LNG production and export facility under construction in Sulphur, Louisiana.

The project, which is permitted up to 27.6 million tonnes per annum of LNG production, is one of the most significant energy infrastructure developments in the world and represents a major investment in U.S. Gulf Coast energy capacity.

MISTRAS will provide a comprehensive suite of NDT services, including Radiography (RT), Magnetic Particle Testing (MT), Liquid Penetrant Testing (PT), Positive Material Identification (PMI), Ultrasonic Thickness Testing (UT), and Leak Testing. All work will be performed by certified MISTRAS technicians with documented adherence to industry and regulatory standards.

“This award underscores our long-standing expertise in supporting large-scale energy projects,” said Gennaro D’Alterio, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, MISTRAS Group. “We are proud to support Bechtel in advancing a project that is vital to the region and global energy markets.”

When completed, the Woodside Louisiana LNG terminal will be among the world’s largest LNG facilities, supporting thousands of jobs and strengthening U.S. energy security.

About MISTRAS Group

MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) is a global leader in technology-enabled industrial asset integrity and testing solutions, serving critical industries including oil & gas, aerospace & defense, power & utilities, manufacturing, and civil infrastructure. The company provides a diversified portfolio of products and services, ranging from advanced non-destructive testing and pipeline inspections to real-time condition monitoring, maintenance planning, and specialized engineering, powered by a proprietary management software suite that centralizes integrity data for predictive analytics and benchmark analysis. With a long-standing track record of innovation and deep industry expertise, MISTRAS helps clients reduce risk, extend asset life, and optimize operational performance. Learn more at www.mistrasgroup.com.

