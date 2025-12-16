Delinea Awarded Frost & Sullivan’s Top Honor for Innovation Leadership in Securing Non-Human Identities

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delinea, a pioneering provider of solutions for securing human and machine identities through centralized authorization, has been named the recipient of Frost & Sullivan’s Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition Award in Non-Human Identity (NHI) Solutions. The company was also recognized as a Leader in the Frost Radar™: NHI Solutions 2025, earning the highest score for innovation, which underscores its strong Privileged Access Management (PAM) foundation and accelerating momentum in delivering modern, AI-driven identity security.

Frost & Sullivan highlighted Delinea’s rapid advancement beyond traditional PAM into a unified, cloud-native identity security platform built to govern users, applications, machine identities, and AI workloads. As stated in the report, “Delinea is positioned to lead in AI-governed access intelligence.”

“Delinea ensures that machine identities follow the same rigor of governance and least-privilege enforcement as human users,” said Dolores Alemán, research analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “The company’s innovation momentum continues with its introduction of Delinea Iris AI, a suite of AI-driven features for automated privilege recommendations, policy optimization, and threat detection.”

Frost & Sullivan’s research highlights Delinea’s role as a transitional innovator bridging legacy PAM with next-generation identity security, AI governance, and machine identity management. The report underscores the industry shift toward securing non-human identities, including service accounts, secrets, workloads, API tokens, containers, scripts, and AI agents, which now outnumber humans by orders of magnitude.

The Delinea Platform is built to address this shift with continuous discovery, intelligence-driven authorization, AI-enhanced automation, and deep integration across hybrid and multicloud environments. Frost & Sullivan also cited Delinea’s enterprise-scale customer base, deep PAM expertise, and expanding cloud partnerships with Microsoft Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud in its evaluation of the company as a Leader in the Frost Radar.

“We are honored to receive Frost & Sullivan’s Technology Innovation Leadership Award and to be named a Leader in the Frost Radar,” said Art Gilliland, CEO at Delinea. “This recognition validates our strategy and the speed at which we are delivering AI-driven identity security for every human and machine identity. With the explosion of machine and AI workloads, securing machine identities is now one of the most urgent challenges in cybersecurity.”

For more information, the full Frost Radar: NHI Solutions 2025 is available here. The 2025 Frost & Sullivan Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition report is also available here.

About Delinea

Delinea is a pioneer in securing human and machine identities through intelligent, centralized authorization, empowering organizations to seamlessly govern their interactions across the modern enterprise. Leveraging AI-powered intelligence, Delinea's leading cloud-native Identity Security Platform applies context throughout the entire identity lifecycle – across cloud and traditional infrastructure, data, SaaS applications, and AI. It is the only platform that enables you to discover all identities – including workforce, IT administrator, developers, and machines – assign appropriate access levels, detect irregularities, and respond to threats in real-time. With deployment in weeks, not months, 90% fewer resources to manage than the nearest competitor, and a 99.995% uptime, the Delinea Platform delivers robust security and operational efficiency without complexity.