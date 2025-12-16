EBANX: Six months after its launch, recurring Pix is growing at 41% per month, unlocking a new market for subscription-based global players

CURITIBA, Brazil, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Six months ago, approximately 60 million potential consumers in Brazil were mostly unreachable for subscription-based services, from video and music streaming to design and marketing platforms. This was not necessarily because they couldn’t afford the services, but because they lacked a credit card, according to uncarded population data from Brazil’s Central Bank. Similar to what happens in other emerging markets, credit card penetration in the largest Latin American economy is limited—a challenge especially difficult for businesses dependent on recurring payments.

To address this gap, the country’s Central Bank launched in June a new feature to allow consumers to make this type of payment through Pix, Brazil’s revolutionary instant payment system used by 95% of the adult population and the number one method in e-commerce transactions. Called Pix Automático, this feature is expected to continue growing as a subscription payment method, with monthly increases projected at 34% in subscriptions and 41% in volume by its first anniversary.

These projections are based on exclusive data from Pix Automático operations at EBANX —a global payments company specialized in connecting international merchants to consumers in emerging markets. EBANX has already processed payments for 26% of the system’s 164 million people who have made transactions. The forecasts were generated using a statistical model that extrapolates trends from recent operations while accounting for the system’s growth dynamics and potential transaction volume.

“We have already integrated and are operating Pix Automático for dozens of global companies across streaming, SaaS, financial services, and online education,” said João Del Valle, the CEO and Co-founder of EBANX. “Our Pix infrastructure has been rigorously tested since the system first launched in 2020, and it is fully prepared to support the growing Pix Automático volumes.”

According to EBANX’s internal data, the number of subscriptions using Pix Automático at EBANX merchants has tripled month-over-month since its launch, while payment volume has nearly quadrupled with the same frequency.





Success story

EBANX data has also shown how Pix Automático attracts new customers to its merchants. A subscription-based company integrated the new recurring feature in August. Since then, the proportion of new customers among those paying with Pix Automático through EBANX has been three times higher than the share of new clients among those using credit cards.

“This data proves two major points. First, Pix Automático is ramping up quickly as a tool for subscription-based companies to grow their customer base in Brazil. Second, this isn’t just a change in payment method for existing customers—we are talking about entirely new customers, a whole new addressable market,” explained the CEO of EBANX.

During the initial phase of operations, online education merchants recorded the highest Average Order Value (AOV) with Pix Automático across all segments, reaching USD 31. Streaming companies accounted for the largest number of transactions.

The success of the operation is based on close technical and compliance alignment. According to EBANX, recurring payments require sophisticated processing systems capable of connecting the payment-method engine and regulatory requirements with the recurring-payment infrastructures of the largest subscription-based companies in the world. “We have the technical expertise, strategic partnerships, and deep understanding of local regulations needed for that alignment,” stated Del Valle.

ABOUT EBANX

EBANX is the leading payments platform connecting global businesses to the world's fastest-growing digital markets. Founded in 2012 in Brazil, EBANX was built with a mission to expand access to international digital commerce. Leveraging proprietary technology, deep market expertise, and robust infrastructure, EBANX enables global companies to offer hundreds of local payment methods across Latin America, Africa, and Asia. More than just payments, EBANX drives growth, enhances sales, and delivers seamless purchase experiences for businesses and end-users alike.

For further information, please visit:

Website: https://www.ebanx.com/en/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ebanx

Media contact:

Leo Stamillo

leo@contentco.tech

www.contentco.tech

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a154e79-e0d9-4f48-9d23-7fc99945d32c