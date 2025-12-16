The Edge Negotiation Group Introduces AI-Enabled Tools to Improve Post-Training Negotiation Adoption

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Edge Negotiation Group, LLC, a negotiation training and consulting firm, announced the introduction of new artificial intelligence–enabled tools designed to improve post-workshop adoption of negotiation strategies by professionals and organizations.

The new capabilities are intended to address a common challenge in professional training: sustaining behavior change after live instruction. According to the company, effective post-training support depends not only on access to information, but on timely, situation-specific guidance delivered when it is most needed. The AI-enabled tools are designed to provide relevant negotiation insights at the point of preparation and decision-making, rather than relying solely on delayed or generalized follow-up materials.

“Training effectiveness is ultimately measured by what people do after the workshop,” said Andrew Boughton, founder of The Edge Negotiation Group. “Support has to be timely and practical—providing the right information when a negotiator is actively preparing or facing a real decision, not weeks later when the moment has passed.”

The AI tools provide structured reinforcement, scenario-based guidance, and on-demand strategic support following workshops, helping participants apply negotiation frameworks more consistently in real-world situations. The tools are integrated into the firm’s existing training programs and are intended to supplement live instruction rather than replace it.

The Edge Negotiation Group has delivered negotiation training to organizations across consumer goods, retail, manufacturing, technology, energy, and professional services sectors. Its programs are conducted in small-group formats and emphasize applied strategy, behavioral psychology, and nonverbal communication.

Founded in 2009, The Edge Negotiation Group is based in El Segundo, California, and provides training and consulting services to clients in the United States and internationally.

