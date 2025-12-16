HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Announces Completion of Previous Stock Repurchase Program and Authorization of New Stock Repurchase Program

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: HTB), the holding company for HomeTrust Bank, announces the completion of its 5% stock repurchase program, which began in March 2022. A total of 806,000 shares were repurchased at an average price of $31.84 per share. In addition, the Company's Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to an additional 870,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, representing approximately 5% of the Company’s currently outstanding shares. The shares may be purchased in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions from time to time depending upon market conditions and other factors.

About HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: HTB), headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, is the holding company for HomeTrust Bank, a state-chartered community bank operating over 30 locations across North Carolina, South Carolina, East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, and Georgia. With total assets of $4.6 billion as of September 30, 2025, the Company’s goal is to continue to be recognized as a high-performing, regional community bank, while our strategy to reach that goal is to be a best place to work. As a reflection of these efforts, the Company has been named one of Bank Director’s “Best U.S. Banks,” one of Forbes’ “America’s Best Banks," one of S&P Global’s “Top 50 Community Banks," and named to the 2025 KBW Honor Roll. In addition, the Company has been recognized as one of American Banker’s “Best Banks to Work For," received a “Most Loved Workplace” certification by Best Practices Institute, named as one of Best Companies Group’s “America’s Best Workplaces," as well as being named a “Best Place to Work” in all five states in which the Company operates.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact, but instead are based on certain assumptions including statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, assumptions and statements about future economic performance and projections of financial items. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or implied by forward-looking statements. The factors that could result in material differentiation include, but are not limited to, natural disasters, including the lingering effects of Hurricane Helene; expected revenues, cost savings, synergies and other benefits from merger and acquisition activities might not be realized to the extent anticipated, within the anticipated time frames, or at all, costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention, might be greater than expected, and goodwill impairment charges might be incurred; increased competitive pressures among financial services companies; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions, both nationally and in our market areas; legislative and regulatory changes; and the effects of inflation, a potential recession, and other factors described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission - which are available on the Company's website at www.htb.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any of the forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release or in the documents the Company files with or furnishes to the SEC are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions, the factors described above or other factors that management cannot foresee. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.