Investview Announces iGenius Leadership Alignment with Industry Leader David Imonitie

Haverford, PA, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investview, Inc. (OTCQB: INVU), a financial technology (FinTech) services company, offering several different lines of business, featuring through its iGenius business unit, a financial technology-driven education and consumer products sales platform that operates through a network of independent distributors; today announced that David Imonitie, a respected leader in the global network marketing industry, has officially joined the iGenius community as iGenius positions itself for its next phase of growth.

David Imonitie has significant experience in the global network marketing industry, including organizational development, leadership training, and community building across domestic and international markets. His alignment with iGenius supports Investview’s ongoing growth initiative involving expansion of the iGenius sales network to feature consumer products and related goods, as well as to focus on leadership development, operational discipline, and organizational alignment.

“David brings meaningful experience in leadership and team development that is relevant to our current stage of growth,” said Chad Garner, President of iGenius. “As we continue to evaluate strategic opportunities, his perspective and experience are expected to contribute to our focus on educational products and services, consumer products, leadership development, and long-term organizational alignment.”

David Imonitie stated that his decision to align with iGenius was based on its leadership team, mission, and future growth expected within its consumer product sector.

“I believe iGenius is well positioned within the industry,” said David Imonitie. “I look forward to contributing my experience to support leadership development, collaboration, and organizational clarity as the company moves forward.”

iGenius continues to focus on delivering education, and related tools, and adding consumer products to its global community while maintaining disciplined execution and operational transparency. iGenius expects this leadership alignment to support its ongoing efforts to strengthen organizational structure and leadership engagement.

About iGenius

iGenius is a financial technology-driven education and consumer products sales platform designed to help individuals unlock their potential through innovative tools, training, products, and a global entrepreneurial community.

About Investview, Inc.

Investview, Inc., a Nevada corporation, operates a financial technology (FinTech) services company, offering several different lines of business, including a financial technology-driven education and consumer products sales platform that operates through a network of independent distributors; and a Blockchain Technology and Crypto Mining Products and Services business, involving the management of digital asset technologies with a focus on Bitcoin mining and the new generation of digital assets. In addition, we are in the process of creating a Brokerage and Financial Markets business within the investment management and brokerage industries by, among others, planning to commercialize on a proprietary trading platform we acquired in September 2021. For more information on Investview, please visit: www.investview.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies, and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may,” “should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. These forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to us and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements expect that by aligning with David Imonitie, based on his past record of success within the network marketing industry, and based on the network of independent distributors with whom he has aligned himself with in the past, we will ultimately be able to expand the scope and size of the independent networking market currently aligned with iGenius; particularly as we have publicly announced our intention to expand and develop the product offerings within our iGenius unit to include tangible beauty, health, wellness, and lifestyle products that will offer high margin characteristics and that resonate with consumers. These expectations have been reasonably developed by us based upon expectations and initiatives that involve early-stage opportunities that we believe are reasonably likely to materialize; although we cannot assure that these opportunities will mature to the point where we can presume any particular revenue level or scope of future operations. Furthermore, our consumer penetration and margin expectations have been developed based on market analysis that we have extrapolated from industry information, but that we cannot assure. Despite our best efforts, there ultimately can be no assurance that we will be able to achieve any or a substantial portion of our forward-looking objectives on a timely basis, if at all; particularly as (i) the development of an early-stage consumer products business by us involves inherent uncertainties, including the uncertain ability to develop products that are commercially accepted, which itself is subject to significant marketing, formulation and product manufacturing risks of execution; nor can we assure that we will yield profit margins that will meet our objectives and support the growth assumptions we believe are possible; (ii) despite the planned introductions of new products and service offerings by us , we cannot assure that our expectations for increased sales within our iGenius division will materialize in light of the recent trend towards decreasing worldwide sales with that division; and (iii) notwithstanding our expectations to achieve growth within our operating segments, the development of any of our early-stage businesses continues to be subject to material uncertainty as any and all such development will likely require substantial capital support by us , the build-out of sales, marketing and customer support functions; and the build out of larger manufacturing and distribution facilities by other of our operating divisions; which we have yet to accomplish the scale required to achieve such growth objectives. More information on potential factors that could affect our financial results is included from time to time in our public reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and neither we nor Investview, Inc. assume any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

Investor Relations

Contact: Ralph R. Valvano

Phone Number: 732.889.4300

Email: pr@investview.com