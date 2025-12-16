Digital Brands Group Explores Quantum Computing Initiatives Using Microsoft Azure Quantum

Austin, Texas, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) (the “Company,” “Digital Brands Group” or “DBG”) today announced that it has signed Herschel Supply Co., the globally recognized accessories brand, as a partner for AI-powered brand protection, through its collaboration with SECUR3D Inc.

As part of the initiative, Herschel Supply Co. is deploying SECUR3D’s AssetSafe™ platform, an AI-driven solution designed to identify, monitor, and address unauthorized use of brand assets across online marketplaces, social platforms, and digital channels. The effort is intended to help detect counterfeit goods, protect trademarks and product designs, and reinforce consumer trust across Herschel’s global eCommerce presence.

“Herschel is one of the most recognizable lifestyle brands in the world, and protecting brand integrity at scale has become essential in today’s digital economy,” said Hil Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Brands Group. “This collaboration represents the first of many large consumer brands we expect to bring onto our AI-powered brand protection initiative as we expand partnerships across the global ecommerce landscape.”

The partnership reflects Digital Brands Group’s broader strategy of building a suite of technology-enabled solutions designed to support brand growth, integrity, and trust across its portfolio and partner ecosystem. By working with specialized providers like SECUR3D, the Company is creating an expanding ecosystem of brands leveraging AI-driven tools to address counterfeiting, unauthorized listings, and digital IP misuse at scale.

About Herschel Supply Co.

Founded in 2009, Herschel Supply Co. is a design-driven global accessories brand based in Vancouver, Canada. Herschel products are sold in more than 90 countries and carried by thousands of retailers worldwide, spanning backpacks, luggage, travel accessories, and apparel.

About SECUR3D

SECUR3D is an AI-powered brand and intellectual property protection company. Its flagship AssetSafe™ platform provides proactive detection, ongoing monitoring, and automated enforcement to help brands identify and address unauthorized use of IP across global ecommerce marketplaces and digital channels.

About Digital Brands Group

We offer a wide variety of apparel through numerous brands on a both direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. We have created a business model derived from our founding as a digitally native-first vertical brand. We focus on owning the customer's "closet share" by leveraging their data and purchase history to create personalized targeted content and looks for that specific customer cohort.



Forward-looking Statements

