NetraMark and CAMH Announce Research Award to Advance AI-Driven Discovery in Schizophrenia and Depression

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetraMark Holdings Inc. (the “Company” or “NetraMark”) (CSE: AIAI) (OTCQB: AINMF) (Frankfurt: PF0), a premier artificial intelligence (AI) company transforming clinical trials with AI-powered precision analytics in the pharmaceutical industry, today announced alongside the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) in Toronto, one of the world’s leading mental-health research hospitals, that they have been named recipients of the prestigious Ontario Research Fund - Research Excellence (ORF-RE) Award.

The award recognizes innovative partnerships driving research excellence and technological advancement in Ontario. Under this collaboration, NetraAI, NetraMark’s mathematically augmented machine learning platform, will be deployed within CAMH’s secure high-performance computing environment to analyze genetic and epigenetic data from schizophrenia and major depressive disorder studies supported by the ORF-RE program.

The initiative aims to identify explainable patient subpopulations that clarify biological subtypes in psychiatric disorders and support next-generation precision treatment strategies. This research will also enhance NetraAI capabilities to serve pharmaceutical sponsors in the psychiatric space to improve their clinical trial outcomes.

Installation of the NetraAI software on CAMH’s research cluster is being conducted by CAMH’s Research IT team with on-site support from NetraMark. All analyses will use de-identified patient data, ensuring strict adherence to CAMH’s data-privacy and network-security standards.

Dr. James Kennedy, Head of the Tanenbaum Centre for Pharmacogenetics at CAMH, said:

“This collaboration integrates NetraMark’s unique AI approach with CAMH’s deep genomic and clinical datasets to explore how genetic and epigenetic patterns influence treatment response. The insights generated will advance our understanding of the genes that alter a patient’s response to psychiatric medication. This will enable physicians to personalize treatment for each individual patient living with complex mental health illnesses such as schizophrenia or depression.”

Dr. Joseph Geraci, Founder and Chief Scientific & Technology Officer of NetraMark, added:

“It makes me proud to have my work recognized through this award and to collaborate with CAMH, an internationally recognized institute for its leadership in psychiatric research. Combining their datasets with NetraAI’s unique explainable AI framework allows us to uncover biologically grounded subpopulations that have previously eluded traditional analytics. We believe this work will contribute to next-generation precision-medicine approaches for mental health and to also improve clinical trial outcomes.”

The collaboration also includes evaluation of an additional “bonus dataset” of Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP) administrative data to enable cost effectiveness analyses and explore the broader health-system impact of personalized patient care.

About the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH)

The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) is Canada's largest mental health and addiction teaching hospital and a world leading research centre in this field. CAMH combines clinical care, research, education, policy development and health promotion to help transform the lives of people affected by mental illness and addiction. CAMH is fully affiliated with the University of Toronto and is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization Collaborating Centre. For more information, please visit camh.ca or follow @CAMHnews on Bluesky and LinkedIn.

About NetraAI

In contrast to other AI-based methods, NetraAI is uniquely engineered to include focus mechanisms that separate small datasets into explainable and unexplainable subsets. Unexplainable subsets are collections of patients that can lead to suboptimal overfit models and inaccurate insights due to poor correlations with the variables involved. The NetraAI uses the explainable subsets to derive insights and hypotheses (including factors that influence treatment and placebo responses, as well as adverse events) providing the potential to increase the chances of a clinical trial success. Many other AI methods lack these focus mechanisms and assign every patient to a class, often leading to "overfitting" which drowns out critical information that could have been used to improve a trial's chance of success.

About NetraMark

NetraMark is a company focused on being a leader in the development of Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI)/Machine Learning (ML) solutions targeted at the Pharmaceutical industry. Its product offering uses a novel topology-based algorithm that has the ability to parse patient data sets into subsets of people that are strongly related according to several variables simultaneously. This allows NetraMark to use a variety of ML methods, depending on the character and size of the data, to transform the data into powerfully intelligent data that activates traditional AI/ML methods. The result is that NetraMark can work with much smaller datasets and accurately segment diseases into different types, as well as accurately classify patients for sensitivity to drugs and/or efficacy of treatment.

For further details on the Company please see the Company’s publicly available documents filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ (SEDAR+).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation including statements regarding the anticipated outcomes of the collaboration with CAMH; the ability of NetraAI to identify explainable patient subpopulations and clarify biological subtypes in psychiatric disorders; expectations regarding support for precision treatment strategies; the potential to enhance NetraAI capabilities to serve pharmaceutical sponsors and improve clinical trial outcomes; the ability to advance understanding of genetic and epigenetic patterns that influence treatment response; expectations regarding physicians' ability to personalize treatment; the contribution of this work to precision-medicine approaches; the evaluation of OHIP administrative data and health-system impact analyses; and NetraAI's ability to work with smaller datasets and accurately segment diseases and classify patients, which are based on NetraMark's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. The forward-looking statements are expectations only and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results of the Company or industry results to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, NetraMark does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for NetraMark to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements as set out in the materials we file with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca including our Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended September 30, 2024. These risk factors and other factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.