Chiesi Global Rare Diseases Announces Health Canada Approval of Elfabrio® (pegunigalsidase alfa) for Fabry Disease

PARMA, Italy and WOODBRIDGE, Ontario, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, a business unit of the Chiesi Group established to deliver innovative therapies and solutions for people living with rare diseases, today announced the Health Canada approval of Elfabrio® (pegunigalsidase alfa) for the treatment of adults with Fabry disease. Elfabrio is commercially available in 28 countries worldwide through national and regional reimbursement pathways and Named Patient Programs (NPP), with broad geographic coverage across the US, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Fabry disease is a rare, progressive, genetic condition that impacts an estimated 1 in 40,000 to 1 in 60,000 males worldwide, with variable expression in females.i,ii Caused by a deficiency of the enzyme alpha-galactosidase A, Fabry disease leads to a buildup of certain lipids in cells throughout the body, affecting the skin, eyes, gastrointestinal system, kidneys, heart, brain, and nervous system.

“With Health Canada’s approval of Elfabrio, we’re proud to have a new treatment option available to Canadians living with Fabry disease,” said John Hess, Senior Vice President, Americas, Chiesi Global Rare Diseases. “This milestone reflects years of research and collaboration across the global rare disease community. We’ve seen the impact Elfabrio can have on patients worldwide and are pleased at the opportunity to expand access to Canadians. Our goal has always been to broaden what’s possible for patients and families impacted by rare diseases by bringing forward treatments that not only address the underlying disease but also improve the experience of care. We would like to thank the investigators, and, above all, the courage of the patients and families who made this advancement possible.”

“While existing treatments have transformed care for many patients with Fabry disease, there remains a clear need for additional safe and effective treatments to treat Fabry Disease,” said Michael West, M.D., FRCPC, FACP, Director, Nova Scotia Fabry Disease Program, QE II Health Sciences Centre, Halifax. “The approval of Elfabrio, supported by clinical data and real-world experience, gives clinicians another option to address the varied needs of this patient community.”

Julia Alton, Executive Director, Canadian Fabry Association, said, “Today’s approval is a powerful moment for the Fabry disease community. Having Elfabrio available in Canada offers families a new sense of momentum. This kind of progress reminds us how important it is to continue lifting the voices of patients and caregivers who push for greater recognition, support, and understanding.”

Health Canada’s approval is supported by a comprehensive clinical development program, which evaluated the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of Elfabrio in more than 140 patients with up to 7.5 years of follow-up treatment. Elfabrio has been studied in both enzyme replacement therapy (ERT)-naïve and ERT-experienced patients, including a head-to-head trial that met its primary endpoint with Elfabrio demonstrating non-inferior efficacy to agalsidase beta in controlling estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) decline, and in which Elfabrio was generally well-tolerated, with the majority of adverse events being mild or moderate in intensity.

Important Safety Information

Indication

Elfabrio® (pegunigalsidase alfa for injection) is an enzyme replacement therapy indicated for the longterm treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease (deficiency of α-galactosidase A).

ELFABRIO is contraindicated in patients who are hypersensitive to this drug or to any ingredient in the formulation, including any non-medicinal ingredient, or component of the container.

Hypersensitivity Reactions Including Anaphylaxis: Patients treated with ELFABRIO have experienced severe hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis. Appropriate medical support measures, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation equipment, should be readily available during ELFABRIO administration. Patients should be monitored during and after infusions. If a severe hypersensitivity reaction (e.g., anaphylaxis) occurs, infusion should be immediately paused, appropriate medical treatment initiated, and the benefits and risks of re-administration of ELFABRIO should be considered.

Please consult your healthcare professional regarding the administration of Elfabrio.

Please consult the Product Monograph at https://pdf.hres.ca/dpd_pm/00082715.PDF for important information relating to adverse reactions, particularly hypersensitivity, reactions including anaphylaxis, drug interactions, and dosing information which has not been discussed in this piece.

About Fabry Disease

Fabry disease is a rare, inherited lysosomal storage disorder caused by mutations in the GLA gene, which leads to a deficiency of the enzyme alpha-galactosidase A. This deficiency results in an accumulation of a fatty substance called globotriaosylceramide (GL-3) in the body’s cells, affecting the heart, kidneys, skin, nervous system, and other organs. Fabry disease can cause a range of serious signs and symptoms, including fatigue, chronic pain, gastrointestinal issues, decreased ability to sweat, progressive kidney failure, heart complications, and increased risk of stroke.

The condition affects both males and females and can present from childhood through adulthood, often with delayed diagnosis or misdiagnosis. While Fabry disease is rare, early detection and access to appropriate treatment — such as enzyme replacement therapy or pharmacological chaperones — are critical in managing symptoms and slowing disease progression.

About Elfabrio (pegunigalsidase alfa)

Elfabrio (pegunigalsidase alfa), a PEGylated enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) to treat Fabry disease, is a plant cell culture-expressed, and chemically modified stabilized recombinant version of the α–Galactosidase–A enzyme. Protein sub-units are covalently bound via chemical cross-linking using short PEG moieties, resulting in a molecule with stable pharmacokinetic parameters. In clinical studies, ELFABRIO has been observed to have an initial half-life of 78.9 ± 10.3 hours. Clinical studies have not established that half-life results in superior efficacy or safety based on clinically relevant endpoints.

About Chiesi Group

Chiesi is a research-oriented international biopharmaceutical group that develops and markets innovative therapeutic solutions in respiratory health, rare diseases, and specialty care. The company’s mission is to improve people’s quality of life and act responsibly towards both the community and the environment.

By changing its legal status to a Benefit Corporation in Italy, the US, France and Colombia, Chiesi’s commitment to creating shared value for society as a whole is legally binding and central to company-wide decision-making. As a certified B Corp since 2019, Chiesi is part of a global community of businesses that meet high standards of social and environmental impact. The company aims to reach Net-Zero greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions by 2035.

With 90 years of experience, Chiesi is headquartered in Parma (Italy), with 31 affiliates worldwide, and counts more than 7,500 employees. The Group’s research and development center in Parma works alongside 6 other important R&D hubs in France, the US, Canada, China, the UK, and Sweden.

For more information visit www.chiesi.com .

About Chiesi Global Rare Diseases

Chiesi Global Rare Diseases is a business unit of the Chiesi Group established to deliver innovative therapies and solutions for people living with rare diseases. As a family business, Chiesi Group strives to create a world where it is common to have therapy for all diseases and acts as a force for good, for society and the planet. The goal of the Global Rare Diseases unit is to ensure equal access so as many people as possible can experience their most fulfilling life. The unit collaborates with the rare disease community around the globe to bring voice to underserved people in the health care system.

For more information visit www.chiesirarediseases.com .

