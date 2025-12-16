Flux Power Secures Over $3.6 Million Additional eGSE Orders

VISTA, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX), a leading developer of advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions and software-driven electrification for commercial and industrial equipment, announced today that it has secured more than $3.6 million in additional purchase orders to support a long-standing airline customer.

Ranked among the top ten North American airlines, this marks another significant milestone for the company’s leadership and its continued growth in the aviation sector. The renewed commitment from a recurring customer reflects proven performance and reliability, reinforcing the company’s role as a trusted partner for mission-critical operations at airports across North America.

“Our customers count on us to deliver high quality intelligent energy systems that improve reliability, streamline operations, and support long-term sustainability goals,” said Jeff Mason, Chief Operating Officer of Flux Power. “These orders highlight the value of our technology and the confidence the aviation market has in our solutions. We are committed to delivering data-driven energy systems that empower airlines to operate smarter and safer.”

The latest orders support the continued deployment of Flux Power's lithium-ion solutions for ground support equipment, including baggage tractors, belt loaders, aircraft pushbacks, and other essential assets that keep airports operating efficiently. With real-time telemetry, advanced battery management, and predictive maintenance insights, Flux Power continues to transform how aviation fleets manage energy, performance, and lifecycle planning.

“The aviation industry is steadily moving toward more intelligent electric power solutions, and Flux Power and Averest are providing the technology to support that transition,” said Jeff Barrett, President of Averest. “This reflects our capability to deliver useful data, reliable performance, and a practical path to improved fleet efficiency. Flux Power is positioned to deliver consistent quality, and we will continue to provide operational support to our aviation customers.”

As airlines and ground support operators focus on reducing downtime, improving fleet visibility, and achieving sustainability objectives, Flux Power continues to invest in innovation, certifications, and integrated cloud-based energy intelligence to support the next generation of ground equipment electrification.

About Averest Inc.

Averest partners with leading manufacturers of industrial batteries and chargers who have the ability to produce products that meet our customer’s specific requirements. Focusing solely on the aviation industry, Averest is able to expertly recommend customized electric power solutions for every situation. Averest is on the forefront of new charging and battery technologies such as lithium batteries and high efficiency rapid charging systems. Averest, Inc. is leading the way towards a cleaner environment by offering technically sound electric power solutions which replace internal combustion engines in airline ground support equipment. For more information, please visit https://averest.co/.

About Flux Power Holdings, Inc.

Flux Power (NASDAQ: FLUX) designs, manufactures, and sells advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of a range of industrial and commercial sectors including material handling, airport ground support equipment (GSE), and stationary energy storage. Flux Power’s lithium-ion battery packs, including the proprietary battery management system (BMS) and telemetry, provide customers with a better performing, lower cost of ownership, and more environmentally friendly alternative, in many instances, to traditional lead acid and propane-based solutions. Lithium-ion battery packs reduce CO2 emissions and help improve sustainability and ESG metrics for fleets. For more information, please visit www.fluxpower.com.

Flux, Flux Power, and associated logos are trademarks of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. All other third-party brands, products, trademarks, or registered marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners.

