Aurigo Unveils Masterworks 2026: Reimagined for Speed, Clarity, and AI-Powered Decision-Making

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurigo Software, the leading provider of capital planning and construction management software for public infrastructure and private owners, announced the launch of Masterworks 2026, its reimagined flagship platform built for the next decade of capital program delivery. With a modernized user experience, meaningful AI, and a fully digitized right-of-way solution, Masterworks 2026 empowers agencies to manage large-scale operations more efficiently.

A study by Accenture shows that 92% of infrastructure programs fail to deliver expected outcomes on time and within budget, with only 6% of organizations consistently meeting their targets. Public agencies are facing increasing pressure to deliver capital programs while managing rising costs, navigating stricter compliance requirements, and dealing with rapidly expanding data volumes. These challenges highlight a widening gap in the tools organizations rely on, as many traditional systems, built for a different era, have not kept pace with the expectations of modern infrastructure delivery.





"AI is reshaping how the world builds,” said Balaji Sreenivasan, CEO and founder of Aurigo Software. “Masterworks 2026 represents a fundamental step into that future for capital programs. It brings intelligence and judgment to every decision point, so agencies have a true partner that helps them plan smarter, manage complexity, and deliver outcomes with greater confidence.”

Masterworks 2026 delivers higher productivity, faster turnaround, and measurable time savings each week, transforming how agencies deliver infrastructure programs. Teams benefit from streamlined workflows, early insight into risks and variances, and tools that eliminate complexity, enabling them to focus on higher-value work and achieve stronger results for the communities they serve.

With Masterworks 2026, agencies can:

Optimize investment decisions through AI-driven scenario planning that models trade-offs, identifies best-fit funding strategies, and aligns spending to long-term community impact.

through AI-driven scenario planning that models trade-offs, identifies best-fit funding strategies, and aligns spending to long-term community impact. Accelerate delivery with a frictionless user experience and simplified navigation.

with a frictionless user experience and simplified navigation. Gain instant insights through AI-powered dashboards, configurable widgets, voice/text-based assistance, and seamless integration to Power BI.

through AI-powered dashboards, configurable widgets, voice/text-based assistance, and seamless integration to Power BI. Adapt faster through advanced form-building and business logic capabilities that allow for more customization.

through advanced form-building and business logic capabilities that allow for more customization. Improve predictability with Lumina AI, which unifies search, insights, and forecasts to a single intelligent engine.



with Lumina AI, which unifies search, insights, and forecasts to a single intelligent engine. Stay ahead of risks using predictive agents that surface issues early so that decisions are proactive rather than reactive.



“Masterworks 2026 is engineered to help agencies work smarter from day one,” said Kevin Koenig, Chief Technology Officer at Aurigo Software. “You can now configure processes 4× faster with our no-code toolkit and adapt AI-powered workflows that free up 8–12 hours weekly through automation. With built-in copilot and predictive agents, teams can now operate with greater efficiency and focus more of their time on making strategic decisions that matter.”

Aurigo’s customers include some of the largest infrastructure and facilities owners in North America, spanning federal and state agencies, departments of transportation, and water authorities. As AI investment in the construction industry is expected to reach an estimated $4.51 billion next year, Masterworks 2026 provides agencies with a future-ready foundation, integrating practical AI into everyday tasks so that teams can improve outcomes at scale.

About Aurigo Software

Aurigo builds software that helps build the world. Aurigo provides modern, cloud-based solutions for capital infrastructure and private owners to help plan with confidence, build with quality, and maintain their assets efficiently. With more than $450 billion of capital programs under management, Aurigo’s solutions are trusted by over 300 customers in transportation, water and utilities, healthcare, higher education, and government on over 40,000 projects across North America. Aurigo helps capital program executives make better decisions based on proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. Aurigo is a privately held U.S. corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Canada and India. Learn more at www.aurigo.com.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/20aad11f-f927-41fa-9e62-d3b938997e9e

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ec680534-a7eb-4fe2-83b3-a0b92a73b0f9