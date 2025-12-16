Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Avantor, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Avantor, Inc., (“Avantor” or the "Company") (NYSE: AVTR) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between March 5, 2024, and October 8, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Fiserv investors have until December 29, 2025, to file a lead plaintiff motion.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Avantor engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries.

The Avantor class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the class period failed to disclose that Avantor’s competitive positioning was weaker than defendants had publicly represented and that Avantor was experiencing negative effects from increased competition.

The Avantor class action lawsuit further alleges that on April 25, 2025, Avantor announced its first quarter 2025 financial results, reporting weak organic sales in Laboratory Solutions and cut its guidance for 2025. Specifically, the company’s CFO, defendant R. Brent Jones, admitted that Avantor had “felt the impact of increased competitive intensity,” resulting in “reduced volumes at a handful of customers,” the complaint alleges. Avantor further announced, allegedly, that defendant Michael Stubblefield would be stepping down from his roles as President and Chief Executive Officer upon the appointment of a successor. On this news, the price of Avantor shares fell by more than 16%, the complaint alleges.

The Avantor investor class action further alleges that August 1, 2025, Avantor reported disappointing second quarter 2025 financial results and reduced the company’s full-year guidance, including its guidance for growth in Laboratory Solutions. CFO Jones attributed the weakening outlook for Avantor’s Laboratory Solutions business to “increased competitive intensity,” admitted that Avantor did not expect the competitive environment to “chang[e] materially” in the remainder of 2025, and projected that the weak Laboratory Solutions performance would persist, the complaint alleges. On this news, the price of Avantor shares fell by more than 15%, the complaint alleges.

Finally, the Avantor shareholder lawsuit alleges that on October 29, 2025, Avantor reported weak financial results for the third quarter of 2025, including 5% decreases in organic revenue growth both overall and in Avantor’s Laboratory Solutions business – revealing that defendants’ recent assurances of “careful” third quarter projections of -4% to -2% growth were false. On this news, the price of Avantor shares fell by more than 23%, the complaint alleges.

