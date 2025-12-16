InnoGames Launches ‘Heroes of History’ on Plarium Play for Superior Performance and Crossplay

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plarium , a global leader in developing F2P mobile and PC games with more than 500 million registered gamers worldwide, and InnoGames , one of Germany's leading developers and publishers of mobile and browser games, jointly announced the release of popular and fast-growing city-builder meets hero collection RPG Heroes of History on the Plarium Play platform. This is the first major collaboration between Modern Times Group (MTG)-owned gaming studios and exemplifies MTG’s strategy of turning portfolio strength into player value.

“Releasing Heroes of History on Plarium Play opens the door to a large audience of midcore players that would be interested in our unique blend of strategic city-building, hero collection, and high-stakes PvP gameplay,” said Christian Reshöft, Chief Executive Officer of InnoGames. “We’re proud of how the game brings history to life, and we can’t wait to introduce it with the enhanced performance benefits of the PC platform.”

Plarium Play is a proprietary PC/Mac platform, offering a smoother, faster way to play top titles such as RAID: Shadow Legends, Mech Arena, Vikings: War of Clans, and more. It brings a unified cross-platform experience across mobile and desktop, and delivers faster download speeds, enhanced graphics, and extended gameplay for players.

“We’re delighted to welcome Heroes of History to our Plarium Play platform, and more importantly, support our sister company, InnoGames,” said Kate Khait, Director of D2C Platforms & Services. “This collaboration is an important first step in working closer across the group and will create even better player experiences for new and existing fans of the game.”

Plarium and InnoGames are part of MTG, an international gaming group that owns and operates gaming studios with popular global IPs in casual and midcore segments. The group focuses on promoting active collaboration and knowledge sharing between its studios, and on growing its ecosystem of commercial tech and tools for game developers.

“Bringing InnoGames titles to Plarium Play exemplifies our Midcore District strategy, which focuses on leveraging opportunities between studios to ultimately accelerate growth,” said Oliver Bulloss, Chief Executive Officer of Modern Times Group Midcore District. “We are excited to bring the two passionate player communities together and create even more momentum for Heroes of History and Plarium’s own games.”

To download Heroes of History on Plarium Play, visit here .

About Plarium

Plarium ( www.plarium.com ) is an international gaming company founded in 2009, headquartered in Israel, with over 1,300 employees across Europe. Plarium has built a global footprint for its games and a resilient business based on popular evergreen IPs. Its flagship title, RAID: Shadow Legends, is one of the top-grossing turn-based RPGs on mobile and PC. The studio also powers its success with PlariumPlay, a direct-to-consumer PC platform, and GoGame, a proprietary user acquisition and marketing platform built into its IT infrastructure.

To learn more about Plarium, follow @PlariumGames on YouTube, @Plarium on Instagram, and Plarium on LinkedIn.

About InnoGames

InnoGames is one of the leading German developers of mobile and browser games and a certified Great Place to Work®. The Hamburg-based company was founded in 2007 and is now part of Modern Times Group (MTG). Together with about 350 employees from 40 nations, the company founders develop unique games that provide many years of fun for millions of players around the world. InnoGames is best known for Forge of Empires, Elvenar and Tribal Wars, but the company is continually expanding its now 10-game portfolio across platforms and genres. Most recently, InnoGames launched Heroes of History, a novel mix of city builder and hero collection RPG and Cozy Coast, a feel-good beach adventure with elaborate merge-2-gameplay and a captivating story.

About MTG

MTG (Modern Times Group MTG AB (publ)) (www.mtg.com) is an international gaming group that owns and operates gaming studios with popular global IPs in casual and midcore segments. The group is focused on accelerating growth through collaboration and a growing commercial tech and tools ecosystem that game makers can leverage to drive performance. MTG is an active participant in the ongoing consolidation of the gaming industry and has a continuous focus on accretive M&A. MTG’s HQ can be found in Sweden, but the group has an international culture and a global footprint. MTG’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the tickers MTGA and MTGB.