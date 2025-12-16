.twin to Enter ICANN’s 2026 gTLD Application Round as Digital Twins Become Core to Global Infrastructure

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synergetics.ai, creator of the .twin top-level domain, and Unstoppable Domains, an ICANN-accredited registrar bridging blockchain and traditional DNS, today announced their intent to apply for .twin recognition through the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) 2026 gTLD application round.

The move would establish the first globally recognized naming infrastructure specifically designed for digital twins, the virtual counterparts that mirror physical systems, processes, and assets across enterprise environments.

"Digital twins depend on accurate, real-time data and reliable mapping to the systems they represent," said Raghu Bala, CEO of Synergetics.ai. "As they become more interconnected, the infrastructure that supports them needs to be equally robust. .twin was designed to provide a common identity framework for twins operating at scale. Applying to ICANN allows that framework to extend across the global DNS while continuing to support decentralized environments."

Synergetics.ai powers the AI Agent Economy made of Enterprises, Consumers, Creators and Community. It plans to leverage the .twin TLD in a number of ways including: Enterprises referencing digital AI Agent workers using .twin names, Consumers naming their digital twins using this extension, Device manufacturers using naming schemes such as <SerialNumber>.twin for appliances, and more.

The announcement comes as digital twin adoption reaches an inflection point. According to MarketsandMarkets, the global digital twin market is projected to grow from $21 billion in 2025 to nearly $150 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate of nearly 48 percent. Industry analysts project more than one billion digital twins will be in active use by the end of the decade. Major enterprise investments underscore the momentum: Siemens acquired Altair Engineering for $10 billion in March 2025 to strengthen its digital twin and industrial AI capabilities.

Sandy Carter, Chief Business Officer of Unstoppable Domains, emphasized the timing of the application. "Digital twins are becoming a foundational part of how industries operate, but the identity layer supporting them has not kept pace. As twins model everything from energy assets to transportation systems, they require names that are stable, trusted, and globally resolvable. Entering the ICANN process is an important step toward giving digital twins the same level of identity consistency that people and organizations have enjoyed for decades."

If approved, .twin would resolve in standard browsers and integrate with existing enterprise systems while retaining its onchain capabilities for authentication and coordination across decentralized networks.

Organizations building or deploying digital twins may continue registering .twin domains as the TLD advances toward formal ICANN review.

Get your .twin today here: https://get.unstoppabledomains.com/twin/

About Unstoppable Domains

Launched in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is an ICANN-accredited registrar and leading digital identity platform dedicated to onboarding the world onto DNS and Web3. Unstoppable Domains provides Web3 domains minted on the blockchain, empowering individuals with full ownership and complete control over their digital identities, with no renewal fees. Users can replace lengthy alphanumeric crypto wallet addresses with easy-to-remember human-readable domain names, streamlining their interactions with apps, wallets, exchanges, and marketplaces. Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers for four consecutive years—2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025—Unstoppable Domains has rapidly grown, boasting over 4.7 million registered domains.

For more information, please visit: https://unstoppabledomains.com/