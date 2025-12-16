Vet Ultrasound System Market Forecast: Valued at USD 458.3 Million in 2025, Set to Cross USD 845.41 Million by 2034

Ottawa, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vet ultrasound system market size is calculated at USD 458.3 million in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 845.41 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.04% for the forecasted period, driven by the growing pet ownership, technological advancements and increased animal healthcare spendings drives the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways

North America held a major revenue share of the market in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is expected to host the fastest-growing market in the coming years.

By type, the 2D ultrasound segment held the largest revenue share of the market in 2024.

By product, the portable segment accounted for the highest revenue share of the market in 2024.

By technology, the digital segment dominated the market in 2024.

By application, the obstetrics/gynecology segment led the market in 2024.

By animal, the small animals segment contributed the biggest revenue share of the market in 2024.

By end-user, the veterinary clinics segment registered its dominance over the global market in 2024.

Market Overview & Potential

The vet ultrasound system market manufactures and distributes ultrasound devices to hospitals and veterinary clinics. These systems are used for ultrasound imaging during pregnancy or for detecting other conditions in the body. The market is growing due to the growing domestication of animals across the world.

What is the Growth Potential for the Vet Ultrasound System Market?

The key drivers for the veterinary ultrasound system market are surging pet ownership & spending, rising awareness of animal health, and significant technological advancements (like portable/handheld units & AI), making diagnostics non-invasive, accessible, and affordable, fueling demand for early disease detection and reproductive monitoring in both pets and livestock. Increased investment in veterinary healthcare and the need for efficient livestock management also boost market growth.

What Are the Growing Trends Associated with the Vet Ultrasound System Market?

Technological Advancements: High-resolution imaging, 3D/4D, colour Doppler, AI/ML for automated analysis, and cloud integration are enhancing diagnostics.

High-resolution imaging, 3D/4D, colour Doppler, AI/ML for automated analysis, and cloud integration are enhancing diagnostics. Portability & Accessibility: Demand for lightweight, handheld, and wireless systems (tablet/smartphone compatible) is growing, especially for mobile vets and remote care.

Demand for lightweight, handheld, and wireless systems (tablet/smartphone compatible) is growing, especially for mobile vets and remote care. Increased Pet Ownership & Awareness: More pets and owners' focus on preventive care drive demand for advanced tools.

More pets and owners' focus on preventive care drive demand for advanced tools. Livestock Applications: Ultrasound remains crucial for reproduction monitoring in livestock (cattle).

Ultrasound remains crucial for reproduction monitoring in livestock (cattle). Digital Integration: Seamless connection to digital records and tele-ultrasound capabilities are becoming standard.



What Is the Major Limitation for the Vet Ultrasound System Market?

The main challenges in the vet ultrasound system market are the high cost of advanced equipment, creating barriers for smaller clinics, and a significant shortage of trained professionals to operate and interpret these complex systems, especially in emerging areas, leading to subjective diagnoses and slow adoption. Other issues include high maintenance costs, ensuring proper operator training, competition from other imaging methods (MRI/CT), and integrating systems with data management (PACS).

Regional Analysis

How Did North America Dominate the Vet Ultrasound System Market in 2024?

North America held a major revenue share of the market in 2024. The North American veterinary ultrasound market is a leading, fast-growing segment, driven by high pet ownership, increased spending on companion animal healthcare, and demand for minimally invasive diagnostics, with projections showing significant revenue growth. Key growth factors of the market include the rise of portable/handheld devices, AI integration, digital imaging, and shifts towards digital workflows, with major players launching advanced, portable systems to meet demands in clinics and mobile settings.

United States: Market Trends

In the United States, the veterinary ultrasound system market is growing steadily due to rising pet ownership, increasing expenditure on companion animal healthcare, and a strong focus on early disease detection. Veterinary clinics and specialty hospitals are rapidly adopting advanced imaging technologies, including portable and handheld ultrasound systems, to improve diagnostic accuracy and workflow efficiency. The trend toward point-of-care diagnostics is also supporting demand for compact, AI-enabled, and wireless ultrasound devices that offer real-time imaging with minimal training. Growth in livestock health monitoring, driven by productivity optimization and disease control programs, further contributes to market expansion. Additionally, supportive reimbursement frameworks for certain veterinary procedures and ongoing innovation from U.S.-based device manufacturers continue to shape the market’s competitive landscape.

What Made the Asia Pacific Significantly Grow in The Vet Ultrasound System Market In 2024?

Asia-Pacific is expected to host the fastest-growing market in the coming years. The Asia-Pacific veterinary ultrasound market is booming, driven by rising pet ownership, increasing disposable incomes, growing awareness of animal health in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea, and the expansion of veterinary facilities. Key drivers that support the growth of the market include pet humanisation, urbanisation, livestock health needs, technological advancements, and growing demand for portable/handheld devices, while major players include Fujifilm, Mindray, Samsung, and Esaote.

India: Market Trends

In India, the veterinary ultrasound system market is being driven by increasing awareness of animal health, rising livestock populations, and expanding access to modern veterinary services in both urban and rural areas. Growth in the dairy, poultry, and livestock industries is boosting demand for affordable ultrasound systems used for reproductive management, pregnancy detection, and disease diagnosis. Small and mid-sized veterinary clinics are increasingly investing in portable and cost-effective ultrasound units as technology becomes more accessible. Government initiatives aimed at improving livestock productivity and healthcare infrastructure are also encouraging wider adoption of diagnostic tools. The growing pet care sector, particularly in metropolitan cities, is further fueling demand for advanced imaging solutions tailored to small animals.

Segmental Insights

By type,

The 2D ultrasound segment held the largest revenue share of the market in 2024. 2D ultrasound systems dominate the veterinary ultrasound market due to their practicality, affordability, and diagnostic reliability across small and large animal care. These systems are widely used for routine examinations, pregnancy detection, abdominal scanning, and basic soft-tissue assessments. Their ease of use, compatibility with portable platforms, and low maintenance requirements make them highly preferred in veterinary clinics, especially in emerging markets.

By product,

The portable segment accounted for the highest revenue share of the market in 2024. Portable ultrasound systems lead the market because they offer mobility, fast setup, and efficient point-of-care diagnostic capabilities. Veterinary practitioners increasingly prefer portable units for field visits, small animal practices, emergency care, and livestock assessments. Their compact design, battery operation, and wireless connectivity allow seamless imaging in diverse clinical environments, driving strong adoption across both urban clinics and mobile veterinary services.

By technology,

The digital segment dominated the market in 2024. Digital ultrasound technology enhances imaging clarity, workflow efficiency, and diagnostic accuracy across veterinary applications. With high-resolution digital imaging, advanced software integration, and improved data storage, veterinarians can perform faster examinations with consistent image quality. Digital platforms also support tele-consultation, cloud storage, and AI-assisted measurements, making them essential for modern, technology-enabled veterinary practices and faster clinical decision-making.

By application,

The obstetrics/gynaecology segment led the market in 2024. Obstetrics and gynaecology represent a major application area due to the high demand for pregnancy diagnosis, foetal monitoring, and reproductive health assessments in both small and large animals. Veterinary reproductive specialists rely heavily on ultrasound for accurate early-stage pregnancy confirmation, monitoring foetal development, and detecting reproductive disorders. The increasing adoption of breeding programs in pets and livestock further fuels segment growth.

By animal,

The small animals segment contributed the biggest revenue share of the market in 2024. Small animals account for a significant share of the market as companion animal ownership rises and pet parents increasingly seek advanced diagnostic care. Ultrasound is widely used in dogs and cats for abdominal imaging, cardiovascular evaluation, reproductive health monitoring, and emergency diagnostics. Growing veterinary hospital infrastructure, higher willingness to spend on pet healthcare, and increasing chronic diseases in pets all support strong demand.

By end-user,

The veterinary clinics segment registered its dominance over the global market in 2024. Veterinary clinics remain the primary end users as they perform the majority of routine diagnostic imaging in pets. Clinics favour ultrasound due to its non-invasive nature, immediate diagnostic output, and wide applicability across internal medicine, reproduction, and emergency care. Rising clinic numbers, growing investment in digital imaging equipment, and demand for point-of-care diagnostics reinforce this segment’s strong market contribution.

Recent Developments

In June 2025, MUSE Microscopy, Inc. announced the formation of MUSE Veterinary Digital Pathology, LLC to provide same-day results for tissue biopsies. The service will enable veterinarians to deliver efficient diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment plans using the SmartPath MUSE Technology platform.

In May 2025, Esaote announced the launch of the MyLab Heron ultrasound system, a high-performance portable ultrasound system. The system combines superior performance, ease of use, and mobility, including a fully cleanable touch interface. The system also leverages AI to reduce operator input, improving overall workflow and productivity.

In May 2024, the MyLab™FOX, the newest advancement in veterinary ultrasound technology, was introduced by Esaote North America Inc., a leader in diagnostic imaging solutions. The MyLab™FOX is a multifaceted and versatile scanning system that raises the bar for veterinary ultrasound imaging and is inspired by the fox's cunning, speed, and intelligence.



Vet Ultrasound System Market Key Players List

Esaote SpA

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung Electronics

BMV Technology Co., Ltd.

Reproscan

SonoScape Medical Corp.

Vinno Technology

E.I. Medical Imaging

Interson Corporation

Scintica Instrumentation

DRAMINSKI S.A

Leltek Inc.

Lepu Medical Technology

Butterfly Network Inc.

Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd.



Segments Covered in The Report

By Type

2D Ultrasound

Doppler Ultrasound

3D/4D Ultrasound





By Product

Portable

Cart-based

By Technology

Digital

Contrast

By Application

Obstetrics/Gynaecology

Cardiology

Orthopaedics

Others

By Animal

Small Animals

Large Animas

Others



By End-user

Veterinary Clinics

Veterinary Hospitals & Academic Institutes

Others



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





