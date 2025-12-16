V2 Communications Closes 2025 with Surge of Client Wins Across Climate, B2B and Healthcare

BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- V2 Communications today announced new client partnerships across climate, healthcare, AI and B2B technology. This momentum underscores V2’s position as a strategic integrated communications partner for high-growth tech brands seeking visibility, authority and clear market impact.

As the communications landscape diversifies and competition for earned and AI-generated attention intensifies, V2 continues to distinguish itself as the sought-after integrated communications firm through results-oriented strategy, deep sector knowledge and a constant ability to translate complex innovation into compelling narratives across paid, earned and owned channels. The firm’s newest partnerships highlight its expanding reach with organizations in industries undergoing transformation and requiring clear, consistent communications strategies to stand out.

“Our newest clients are high-caliber brands driving immense impact in the way industries operate, from accelerating the clean energy transition to improving patient healthcare,” said Katelyn Holbrook, Chief Client Officer at V2. “We take great pride in and responsibility for the trust these and all clients place in V2 to translate their innovations into market influence. It’s a testament to the strength of our team and the impact of our integrated strategies.”

New Clients Driving V2 Momentum

V2 has recently welcomed the following organizations to its client portfolio:

Fervo Energy: provider of 24/7 carbon-free energy through the development of next-generation geothermal power. As the company continues to grow, V2 is supporting Fervo’s efforts by highlighting geothermal’s proven impact as a cost-competitive and globally scalable energy technology, educating key audiences and building brand awareness. Jasper: a leading AI content automation platform trusted by 20% of the Fortune 500 to accelerate content production, maintain brand consistency and scale campaigns across channels. V2 is accelerating brand awareness to position Jasper as the only AI platform purpose-built for marketing teams. OBM: a leader in flexible load management solutions that enable energy agility, operational simplicity and risk mitigation. With OBM already having an established presence in the bitcoin mining industry, V2 is elevating the brand to target new markets: power suppliers and other energy-intensive C&I operations, like high-performance computing (HPC) data centers. WellBeam: a healthcare technology company that connects data and workflows across acute and post-acute settings. Its tools integrate with electronic medical record (EMR) systems to help care teams work more efficiently and improve financial outcomes. V2 is building market and investor momentum by raising awareness of WellBeam’s role in advancing connected digital care.

“At WellBeam, we’re transforming how healthcare providers connect across care settings through seamless EMR interoperability and data exchange,” said Amee Devani, CEO of WellBeam. “V2 Communications understands our mission and helps us amplify it with strategic, results-driven storytelling that strengthens our brand as we drive the next generation of interoperable, data-driven healthcare.”

V2 for Good

At V2, we believe in using our expertise to advance the greater good. V2 for Good is our commitment to supporting nonprofit organizations and mission-driven initiatives that create lasting impact in the communities we serve and industries we work in.

In the second half of 2025, the firm has proudly supported The Boston Club, a regional nonprofit organization that advances women leaders to have the greatest impact across their professional, personal, and community lives. V2’s engagement included helping the Club refine its messaging for its upcoming 50th anniversary and raise awareness for its annual report: Women in Corporate Leadership and the Challenges Ahead: The 2025 Census of Women Directors and Executive Officers of Massachusetts Public Companies.

As V2 continues to expand its work with market-shaping brands, the firm remains committed to helping organizations communicate with clarity, authority and meaningful impact. To explore how V2 Communications can elevate your story and strengthen your market presence, reach out to our team at info@v2comms.com.

