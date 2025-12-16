Automox Recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Client Endpoint Management Software for Windows Device Management 2025/26 Report

AUSTIN, TX, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automox has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Client Endpoint Management Software for Windows Device Management 2025/26 Vendor Assessment (doc #US53002925, December 2025) report. To Automox, this marks a significant milestone for IT and security teams seeking faster, more reliable endpoint management grounded in cloud-native automation.

The IDC evaluation recognizes Automox for its position among top solutions enabling customers to manage and secure Windows endpoints with efficiency and confidence. Justin Talerico, CEO of Automox, said, “IT and security teams are asking for speed, clarity, and dependable control across every endpoint. We believe this recognition reflects how organizations can move toward autonomous operations with confidence, without the friction of older approaches. It reinforces the shift to cloud-native automation that helps teams respond faster and stay ready.”

Automox was recognized for strengths including: “Deep automation for Windows OS and third-party software patching, with advanced scheduling and reboot enforcement.”

IT teams continue to face mounting pressure to shrink exposure windows, reduce manual work, and maintain real-time visibility across globally distributed endpoints. InformationWeek’s 2026 State of Endpoint Management Report found that 43% of teams are still spending over 10 hours per week on manual patching and configuration tasks, underscoring the value of simplified, policy-driven endpoint operations that accelerate response and reduce risk.

Phil Hochmuth, Research Vice President, Endpoint Management and Enterprise Mobility at IDC noted, “Automox’s placement as a leader reflects their strengths in deep Windows and third-party automation which helps IT and security teams adopt an automation-first model to reduce manual effort and improve operational clarity.”

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Automox

Automox is the autonomous endpoint management platform for small to medium enterprises. Policy-driven, human-controlled automation empowers IT and security professionals to prove vulnerabilities are fixed, slash cost and complexity, win back hours in their days, and delight end users. Automox's cloud-native, automation-first platform helps IT and security leaders reduce risk and improve efficiency by delivering 65% faster patching and 44% more efficient security teams with automated configuration management across Windows, macOS, and Linux devices and servers worldwide.

