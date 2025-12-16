Globex Reports Ongoing Drill Results on Nordeau Royalty Claims Discovery

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to update shareholders as regards exploration by Cartier Resources Inc. (ECR-TSXV, 6CA-FSE) on Globex’s Nordeau Royalty claims in Vauquelin Township (32C03) 45 km southeast of Val d’Or, Quebec. Globex holds a 3% Gross Metal Royalty on the Nordeau claims including the area where Cartier has made an important gold discovery called the North Contact Zone (NCZ) on Cartier’s Cadillac Property. Cartier has announced drill intersections on the NCZ gold zone intersecting significant gold mineralization between 100 m to 300 m depth. Drilling has outlined three parallel high-grade gold zones NCZ1, NCZ2 and NCZ3 over strike length of approximately 400 metres. The deepest drill holes are CA25-531 which intersected 3.2 g/t Au over 12.5 m including 7.0 g/t Au over 3.0 m and hole CA25-536 which intersected 111.5 g/t Au over 2.0 m including 339.6 g/t Au over 0.5 m.

Assay results from drill holes on the NCZ have been reported in 4 press releases by Cartier Resources. The pertinent drill results are listed below as reported by Cartier in chronological order of publication.

Table 1: Drill Hole Best Assay Results From the Contact Sector in September 23, 2025 Cartier Press Release

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Core Length** (m) Au (g/t) Uncut Vertical Depth (m) Zone CA25-523 207.0 213.0 6.0 0.9* ≈155 North Contact (3) CA25-524 227.8 235.5 7.7 5.9* ≈195

North Contact (3)

Including 228.4 230.5 2.1 16.7* CA25-525 201.4 203.4 2.0 4.3 ≈180 North Contact (1) And 233.8 246.0 12.2 1.3 ≈215 North Contact (2) And 277.0 285.0 8.0 1.2 ≈255 North Contact (3) And 295.0 303.0 8.0 1.0 ≈270 North Contact (3)

* Occurrences of visible gold (VG) have been noted in the drill core at various intervals. ** Based on the observed intercept angles within the drill core, true thicknesses are estimated to represent approximately 55–80% of the reported core length intervals.

Table 2: Drill Hole Best Assay Results From Contact Sector in October 21, 2025 Cartier Press Release

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Core Length** (m) Au (g/t) Uncut Vertical Depth (m) Zone CA25-526 239.0 239.5 0.5 11.7 ≈230 North Contact (1) And 277.1 282.1 5.0 1.1 ≈270 North Contact (2) CA25-527 252.0 262.0 10.0 1.0 ≈250 North Contact (2) And 322.0 340.0 18.0 2.2 ≈325

North Contact (3)

Including 339.0 340.0 1.0 27.0 CA25-528 194.0 205.0 11.0 1.0* ≈160 North Contact (3) CA25-529 151.0 152.0 1.0 6.2 ≈135 North Contact (1) And 237.0 241.0 4.0 4.3 ≈215

North Contact (3)

Including 240.0 241.0 1.0 6.1 CA25-530 209.0 209.5 0.5 10.4* ≈200 North Contact (1) And 280.0 289.0 9.0 11.0* ≈270

North Contact (3)

Including 282.0 284.5 2.5 30.2*

* Occurrences of visible gold (VG) have been noted in the drill core at various intervals. ** Based on the observed intercept angles within the drill core, true thicknesses are estimated to represent approximately 50–85% of the reported core length intervals.

Table 3: Drill Hole Best Assay Results From Contact Sector November 4, 2025 Cartier Press Release

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Core Length** (m) Au (g/t) Uncut Vertical Depth (m) Zone CA25-531 328.5 341.0 12.5 3.2 ≈315

NCZ3

Including 328.5 331.5 3.0 7.0 Including 338.0 341.0 3.0 5.8 CA25-532 223.0 225.0 2.0 11.4 ≈205

NCZ1

Including 224.0 225.0 1.0 22.0 And 287.5 295.0 7.5 1.8* ≈265 NCZ3 CA25-533 227.3 232.0 4.7 3.9 ≈220

NCZ3

Including 227.3 228.0 0.7 11.0 CA25-534 195.0 198.0 3.0 2.5 ≈190 NCZ1 CA25-535 227.0 229.0 2.0 9.6 ≈225

NCZ1

Including 227.0 228.0 1.0 17.1 And 307.0 315.0 8.0 2.0 ≈305

NCZ3

Including 314.0 315.0 1.0 7.7 CA25-536 226.0 228.0 2.0 111.5* ≈225

NCZ1

Including 226.9 227.4 0.5 339.6* And 308.0 315.0 7.0 1.9 ≈305

NCZ3

Including 308.0 309.0 1.0 10.8

* Occurrences of visible gold (VG) have been noted in the drill core at various intervals. ** Based on the observed intercept angles within the drill core, true thicknesses are estimated to represent approximately 55-70% of the reported core length intervals.

Table 4: Drill Hole Best Assay Results From Contact Sector in December 2, 2025 Cartier Press Release

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Core Length** (m) Au (g/t) Uncut Vertical Depth (m) Zone CA25-535 327.0 328.0 1.0 17.0 ≈315 NCZ3 CA25-540 28.0 32.0 4.0 2.5 ≈25

NCZ2

Including 29.0 30.0 1.0 5.2 CA25-541 91.0 93.0 2.0 3.6 ≈65

NCZ3

Including 92.0 93.0 1.0 6.1 CA25-544 101.0 117.0 16.0 1.0 ≈105 NCZ3 CA25-546 38.0 38.7 0.7 29.7 ≈40 NCZ1 And 106.5 108.5 2.0 16.1* ≈105

NCZ3

Including 107.3 107.8 0.5 57.8* CA25-548 116.9 121.0 4.1 2.2 ≈95 NCZ1 CA25-549 136.0 138.0 2.0 2.7 ≈120 NCZ1 And 201.0 211.0 10.0 1.1 ≈180 NCZ3 CA25-550 187.9 189.0 1.1 6.5 ≈180 NCZ2 CA25-551 188.0 189.0 1.0 5.5* ≈180 NCZ1 And 210.0 211.0 1.0 11.6 ≈205 NCZ2 And 250.0 261.0 11.0 5.9 ≈250

NCZ3

Including 250.0 253.5 3.5 16.2

* Occurrences of visible gold (VG) have been noted in the drill core at various intervals. ** Based on the observed intercept angles within the drill core, true thicknesses are estimated to represent approximately 60-85% of the reported core length intervals.

Cartier reports that drilling to date suggest that “the gold system remains robust and open in all directions, suggesting significant expansion potential. Upcoming drilling is required on NCZ to extend gold mineralization closer to surface (10-15 m) to support a future gold inventory. Further exploration drilling is already planned to test several new high priority regional targets at Contact Sector. Cartier is now evaluating an expansion of its drilling program toward the eastern extension of the NCZ.”

Refer to the plan maps and cross and long sections below for an overview of drill results to date on the NCZ gold zone.





Globex is pleased by the good results reported by Cartier on Globex’s royalty claims. In 2026 Cartier will be drilling on other portions of Globex’s royalty claims as part of their greater than 100,000 metre planned drill program.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., Executive Chairman and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

