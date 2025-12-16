One Million Hoodies Later, American Giant Relaunches “The Greatest Ever”

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Giant, the largest American-made clothing brand, today unveiled the redesigned version of its Classic Full Zip hooded sweatshirt. This hoodie famously earned the title “Greatest Ever Made,” and the company has gone on to sell more than one million hoodies nationwide.

The new 2025 Classic Full Zip Hoodie will feature all of the same original details and finishes: high-quality ribbing at the waist and multiple panels for a structured fit, a double-lined hood, custom hardware, and American Giant’s signature reinforced elbow patches. Most notably, a new, re-engineered 100% American-grown fleece provides a softer, worn-in-like-you-earned-it feel, while retaining the same shape that the original design delivered.

“I grew up with gutsy, American-made clothes from the 70s, particularly sweatshirts, that were made to last, and got softer and better with age. That left an impression on me,” said Bayard Winthrop, Founder and CEO of American Giant. “Making this sweatshirt became a personal obsession…to prove everyone wrong about making things in the US and about making things of the highest quality. I knew that if we could successfully rebuild the humble sweatshirt into something great, and do it completely here, we could unlock something important.”

American Giant first launched in 2012 with a simple mission to rebuild a sweatshirt with high quality fabrics, fit and trims, obsessing over the details, and making it solely in the US — with direct and close access to supply chains. American Giant has since sold more than a million hoodies, and expanded to a vibrant product line across men’s and women’s quality essentials, 100% sourced and manufactured through an American-based supply chain: cotton grown and harvested in the Southeast, stitching, dying, and finishing in now revitalized towns and facilities in regions throughout the Northeast, Southeast, Texas, and California. This supply chain expertise and knowledge is empowering a vast network of partners — from Walmart to Jason Kelce’s Underdog Apparel — to build and scale more American-made clothing.

“Every Classic Full Zip sweatshirt represents a fully traceable, tariff-free supply chain — cotton grown, spun, knitted, dyed, cut, and sewn entirely in the U.S.,” said Winthrop. “It’s a special garment that tells a remarkable story about what’s possible against all odds, and celebrates the why, where and who, of how we make things.”

The relaunched Classic Full Zip is now available on the American Giant website and in the flagship San Francisco store for $168, with winter colorways releasing throughout the holiday season and into January 2026.

About American Giant

American Giant is the largest American-made apparel brand, known for “the greatest hoodie ever made.” The company was founded in 2011 with a singular mission: to make high-quality apparel in America after nearly all clothing production had been sent overseas. The brand designs and manufactures timeless, premium clothing for men and women with the highest standards of quality, sourcing homegrown materials and partnering with factories across the United States. American Giant believes making things in America again can have a profound impact on the products we buy, the people who make them, and the country we hope to become. For more information, visit www.american-giant.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2a37f861-8648-41fc-8740-92280c41c7ca

Contact Information:

Press@american-giant.com