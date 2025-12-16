NETSOL Technologies signs $50 million, four-year contract extension with tier-one global auto captive

ENCINO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a provider of AI-enabled solutions and services enabling OEMs, dealerships and financial institutions to sell, finance and lease assets, has signed a $50 million contract extension with a tier-one global auto captive, a long-standing customer with whom the company has maintained a strategic partnership since 1996. The total contract value is expected to be recognized over the four-year term and will support recurring revenue.

The agreement extends the customer’s use of Transcend Finance and includes maintenance and licensing fees. The new contract builds on NETSOL’s earlier multi-country engagement, originally announced in 2015, when a contract was signed for over $100 million, under which NETSOL successfully implemented its platform across 12 markets.

With this extension, the customer secures ongoing access to Transcend Finance’s end-to-end lease and loan lifecycle capabilities, ensuring continued operational efficiency and adherence to evolving regulatory and market demands.

Transcend Finance unifies originations, servicing and wholesale finance. Designed for scalability and flexibility with modular architecture, it enables lenders, captives and commercial financiers to accelerate digital transformation, launch new business models and manage the complete finance lifecycle.

“Securing this $50 million extension is a significant milestone and a strong testament to the trust we have earned over nearly three decades of partnership,” said Naeem Ghauri, Co-Founder and President of NETSOL Technologies Inc. “Since first engaging with them in 1996, we have grown together through changing economic cycles, regulatory shifts and technological evolution. Today, Transcend Finance powers their operations in 12 markets and this new multi-year extension underscores their confidence in our ability to deliver mission-critical solutions at global scale.”

“We are committed to supporting this long-standing partner’s strategic objectives and maintaining a powerful platform that aligns with future requirements,” said Asad Ghauri, Global Head of Sales and Group Managing Director at NETSOL Technologies Inc. “This renewal reflects not only our past performance, but also the shared ambition driving our continued success.”

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies delivers state-of-the-art solutions for the asset finance and leasing industry, serving automotive and equipment OEMs, auto captives and financial institutions across over 30 countries. Since its inception in 1996, NETSOL has been at the cutting edge of technology, pioneering innovations with its asset finance solutions, and today leverages advanced AI and cloud services to meet the complex needs of the global market. Renowned for its deep industry expertise, customer-centric approach and commitment to excellence, NETSOL fosters strong partnerships with its clients, ensuring their success in an ever-evolving landscape. With a rich history of innovation, ethical business practices and a focus on sustainability, NETSOL is dedicated to empowering businesses worldwide, securing its position as the trusted partner for leading firms around the globe.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the development of the Company's products and services and future operation results, including statements regarding the Company that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The words “expects,” “anticipates,” variations of such words, and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, but their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could affect the Company's actual results include the progress and costs of the development of products and services and the timing of the market acceptance. The subject Companies expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.

Investor Relations Contact:

Investor Relations

(818) 222-9195

investors@netsoltech.com