George P. Johnson Names Ken Madden Global Chief Technology & Innovation Officer

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George P. Johnson (GPJ), the world’s leading experience marketing agency within the Project Worldwide independent holding company, today announced that Ken Madden has been promoted to Global Chief Technology & Innovation Officer (CTIO). He most recently served as SVP, Global Head of Technology & Innovation. This strategic elevation reflects GPJ’s commitment to shaping the future of experiential marketing and redefining how the agency designs, delivers, and scales experiences at a moment when the industry is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by AI, spatial computing, and the next wave of emerging technologies.

In this expanded global role, Madden will lead GPJ’s technology and innovation strategy worldwide — setting the vision for where experiences are headed and the roadmap to help clients get there. He will guide the agency’s global approach to AI, emerging experience technologies, and innovation capability-building across regions, ensuring these capabilities are integrated into both the experiences the agency delivers and how it works.

“Ken has been instrumental in helping GPJ harness technology as a true force for experience innovation,” said Fiona Bruder, Global CEO for GPJ. “His leadership comes at a pivotal time for our industry. As emerging technologies, especially AI, accelerate, Ken’s ability to bridge strategic vision with practical application will be essential in supporting our clients and shaping our agency’s future.”

Madden has played a central role in unifying GPJ’s global technology vision and expanding its innovation capabilities across regions, while building collaborative innovation communities that connect talent around the world. He has led the development of GPJ’s global AI strategy, helping position the agency to respond to rapid shifts in how technology is shaping creativity, experience design, and delivery. His work has supported clients in navigating new possibilities in technology-driven creativity, immersive environments, and connected experience platforms.

“Ken’s combination of technology insight, creative thinking, and operational leadership has had a profound impact on how we deliver for our clients,” said Ed Scott, Global COO for GPJ. “This elevation reinforces our commitment to innovation as a business priority and positions GPJ to stay ahead of rapidly evolving client expectations.”

As CTIO, Madden will continue to oversee GPJ’s experience technology platforms, including Event Technology, driving the integration of AI, spatial computing, and other emerging technologies into the agency’s work. He will work closely with creative, strategy, and production leaders to build the next generation of experience design and further strengthen GPJ’s role as a trusted partner to clients navigating and leading technological transformation.

“We’re entering a new era — one where creativity, technology, and human experience intersect in ways that will redefine how people connect and engage with brands,” said Ken Madden, Global CTIO. “This moment calls for reimagining how technology amplifies creativity, connection, and impact, and I’m excited to help our teams and clients explore what’s possible and build the future of experiences together.”

About GPJ

George P. Johnson (GPJ) is the world’s leading experience marketing agency. We create immersive, connected experiences that inspire action and build meaningful relationships between brands and their audiences. With a global network of strategists, creatives, technologists, and makers, GPJ delivers end-to-end experiential solutions powered by human imagination, data, and emerging technologies. GPJ is part of Project Worldwide, an independent, employee-owned global network of creative agencies.

