Halo Pharma Enhances Manufacturing Capabilities with Macro-Pactor® Investment

New addition enhances manufacturing continuity and supports seamless progression from early-phase development to late-stage production

Macro-Pactor® to be online in Q1 2026

WHIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halo Pharma, a leading CDMO specializing in pharmaceutical development and manufacturing services, is expanding its manufacturing capabilities at its Whippany, New Jersey facility with the addition of a Gerteis Macro-Pactor®, a versatile roller compactor that enhances the company’s ability to manage complex formulations, improve process efficiency, and deliver consistent solid-dose pharmaceutical products. The investment reinforces Halo Pharma’s position as a reliable partner for both development and commercial manufacturing as it allows for seamless scale up from Halo Whippany’s Gerties Mini-Pactor® currently used for development, clinical and small scall commercial manufacturing.

The Macro-Pactor is expected to be online in the first quarter of 2026. Its high throughput, superior dry-granulation performance, improved powder flow, and reduced variability will significantly expand Halo Pharma’s dry-granulation capabilities. It will improve formulation flexibility, process predictability, and granule quality. This technology is especially beneficial for the development of moisture-sensitive APIs, high-drug-load formulations, poor-flowing powders, potent compounds, and modified-release products within Halo Pharma’s portfolio.

“One of the major advantages of adding the Macro-Pactor is that the process parameters established during early-phase development translates almost directly into larger batch sizes,” says Satish Shetty, Senior Director, Product Development & Technical Services at Halo Pharma. “Since the equipment is engineered for both development and commercial throughput, it eliminates the typical disconnect between small-scale R&D and large-scale manufacturing, reducing scale-up risk, timelines, and the need for reformulation.”

Shetty adds that the Macro-Pactor’s closed, dust-contained design reduces operator exposure, minimizes product loss, and supports secure, regulatory-compliant handling. With fewer open processing steps, the system provides safer, more controlled operation for potent APIs and controlled substances.

Beyond scale-up, the Macro-Pactor supports Halo Pharma’s tech-transfer process. Its precise, data-rich control of critical process parameters enables smooth, low-risk transitions from lab-scale development to commercial manufacturing, strengthening the company’s Quality by Design (QbD) efforts. Fully compatible with existing upstream and downstream equipment, the system ensures efficient end-to-end processing and strengthens collaboration across R&D, process development, manufacturing, and quality teams.

"Investing in the Macro-Pactor reinforces Halo Pharma’s commitment to delivering high-quality, scalable manufacturing solutions for our clients. It ensures that they can confidently advance their programs with predictable outcomes and faster timelines," says Lee Karras, Group Chief Executive for the Noramco Group, parent company of Halo Pharma.

For more information about Halo Pharma, visit https://halopharma.com.

About Halo Pharma

Halo Pharma is a rapidly growing contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides scientific and development expertise, as well as a wide spectrum of manufacturing services, from its locations in Whippany, New Jersey, USA, and Montreal, Quebec, Canada, to its international client base. Halo Pharma offers fully integrated capabilities across a variety of dosage forms, including solid, semi-solid, and oral liquid, and is expanding to include sterile vial, prefilled syringe, and cartridge formats. The company is registered to work with any of these dosages in the CI–CV DEA designations. Halo Pharma’s capabilities in tech transfer, process and product development, production, scale-up/validation, and analytical method development allow it to partner with clients from development through commercialization—or at any point along the way. For more information, please contact services@halopharma.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aff720c4-ee73-412f-b1cb-eb61c488170a