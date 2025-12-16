Labrynth Appoints Seasoned Corporate Executive and Former Pentagon General Counsel William James "Jim" Haynes II to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labrynth , an AI-native company pioneering outcomes-based, transparent artificial intelligence to tackle one of the economy’s biggest chokepoints — permitting, licensing, compliance and regulatory approvals — announced the appointment of William James "Jim" Haynes II , corporate executive and former general counsel of the U.S. Department of Defense, to its Board of Directors. The appointment comes as governments and industries globally seek to simplify, untangle and in some cases cut the Gordian knots of permits, licenses and regulations that can hamstring modernization and development.

Haynes brings decades of senior leadership experience in both public and private sector enterprises and is intimately familiar with the regulatory world. As the longest-serving Pentagon General Counsel in history, he was chief legal officer of an institution with more than 10,000 lawyers. Haynes has held two Senate-confirmed appointments under two U.S. Presidents. In the private sector, Haynes has held C-suite public company roles in information technology, biotech, energy and manufacturing. Currently, Haynes is executive vice president and strategic counselor of Blacklake Group, a holding company devoted to national security issues. Haynes previously served as executive vice president of CSRA Inc., a next-generation IT solutions company, where he played a key leadership role in the company’s $9.7 billion sale to General Dynamics. His private-sector career also includes senior positions at Chevron Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, SIGA Technologies and advisory roles supporting early-stage companies in emerging technologies.

“Jim is a transformational addition to Labrynth,” said Labrynth Founder and CEO Stuart Lacey. “From the Pentagon to Fortune 500 boardrooms, he has navigated some of the most complex regulatory systems in the world. His perspective embodies exactly what Labrynth stands for: trusted, transparent intelligence that helps government and industry work together to accelerate growth. Jim’s leadership will help guide Labrynth as we scale a new regulatory infrastructure for the AI-powered economy.”

Across his public-sector career, Haynes oversaw one of the largest legal ecosystems in the federal government, advising Secretaries of Defense Donald H. Rumsfeld and Robert M. Gates on matters spanning policy, operations, international agreements and large-scale administrative systems. He has been recognized with high civilian honors from the Department of Defense; the Departments of the Army, Navy and Air Force; and the Department of Justice and holds an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from Stetson University Law School.

Haynes currently serves on national advisory bodies, including the National Security Institute at George Mason University, the Supreme Court Historical Society and the William T Coleman, Jr. Foundation, underscoring his longstanding commitment to institutional trust, governance and public service.

“Permitting and regulatory approvals have become one of the most significant friction points limiting innovation and infrastructure progress in America,” said Jim Haynes. “Labrynth’s outcomes-based platform is a perfect example of cutting-edge vertical AI - focusing on delivering real value to governments and industry in a simple way that reduces delays, strengthens accountability and enables faster, smarter economic development. I am proud to join a company that is reimagining regulatory systems not by cutting corners, but by elevating clarity, efficiency and trust.”

Haynes joins Labrynth as the company accelerates deployments across the country, including the viral-growing Red Tape Index benchmarking City and State permitting performance nationwide and its first municipal partnership in Lancaster, California, where Labrynth’s AI-powered permitting assistant is streamlining development workflows and reducing turnaround times across core regulatory functions. His appointment underscores Labrynth’s commitment to building trusted, AI-enabled regulatory systems that unlock economic opportunity internationally.

Labrynth is the first transparent AI company purpose-built to solve regulatory bottlenecks at scale. Its outcome-based models compress permitting timelines, reduce compliance risks and unlock faster revenue for PROPEL industries and local governments. Spun out from AI and agentic innovation powerhouse Invisible Technologies and backed by AI HoldCo platform Infinity Constellation, Labrynth blends cutting-edge AI with human expertise to build a smarter, faster and fairer regulatory system. Learn more at www.labrynth.ai .